Sysco Denver Awarded State Contract to Become Independent Testing Site for Commercial Drivers

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced it has been awarded a contract by the state of Colorado for its Sysco Denver location to become a full-service test site for any individual seeking a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). Sysco Denver joins Sysco Baltimore as the second Sysco location to achieve this designation.



“This contract allows Sysco Denver to offer end-to-end training and testing for any individual that seeks to earn their CDL,” said Daniel Purefoy, Chief Supply Chain Operations Officer. “Importantly, for CDL candidates joining Sysco as a new delivery partner, we can now train and test in a seamless process that helps ensure our new drivers get on the job faster.”

Earlier this month, Sysco Denver tested its first cohort of students and achieved a 100% pass rate. Following licensure, they will begin their Sysco career as Delivery Partner Trainees at their home site.

Sysco previously had the ability to provide CDL training for its new drivers as part of its in-house Operations Academy, but had to rely on external parties, such as the state Departments of Motor Vehicles (DMV), for final testing before licensing.

In addition, as part of federal efforts to modernize driver training, Sysco Denver partnered with Colorado officials to host approximately 250 third-party examiners from companies and organizations across the state. These individuals were trained in May and June at the Sysco facilities before new modernization guidelines took effect this month.

“This is a great example of how Sysco is leading the way in the industry and creating programs that are applicable across the country,” added Purefoy. “We already have the tools and resources so why not help? We are proud to be part of this effort.”

