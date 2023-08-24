Bitcoin Depot to Participate in the 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference, H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, and Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot Inc. (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, announced today its participation at the following financial conferences:



3rd Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference

Attending: Thursday, September 7th

Where: Virtual

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Attending: Monday, September 11th – Tuesday, September 12th

Where: New York, NY

Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference

Attending: Tuesday, September 19th

Where: Minneapolis, MN

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or Bitcoin Depot’s investor relations team at BTM@gateway-grp.com.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to Bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot’s kiosks and at thousands of name-brand retail locations through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 6,400 kiosk locations as of June 30, 2023. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Cody Slach, Alex Kovtun

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BTM@gateway-grp.com

Media

Zach Kadletz, Brenlyn Motlagh, Ryan Deloney

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BTM@gateway-grp.com