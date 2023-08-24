Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,107 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,584 in the last 365 days.

Bitcoin Depot to Participate in the 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference, H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, and Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot Inc. (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, announced today its participation at the following financial conferences:

3rd Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference
Attending: Thursday, September 7th
Where: Virtual

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
Attending: Monday, September 11th – Tuesday, September 12th
Where: New York, NY

Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference
Attending: Tuesday, September 19th
Where: Minneapolis, MN

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or Bitcoin Depot’s investor relations team at BTM@gateway-grp.com.

About Bitcoin Depot
Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to Bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot’s kiosks and at thousands of name-brand retail locations through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 6,400 kiosk locations as of June 30, 2023. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.

Contacts:

Investors 
Cody Slach, Alex Kovtun 
Gateway Group, Inc. 
949-574-3860 
BTM@gateway-grp.com

Media 
Zach Kadletz, Brenlyn Motlagh, Ryan Deloney 
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860 
BTM@gateway-grp.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Bitcoin Depot to Participate in the 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference, H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, and Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more