Analyst Firm GigaOm Recognizes Infinidat as a Leader and Fast Mover in Ransomware Protection for Block and File Storage

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that IT analyst firm GigaOm has named Infinidat as the industry Leader and Fast Mover in block and file-based ransomware protection for primary storage. GigaOm praises Infinidat for having a complete and balanced ransomware protection solution with InfiniSafe® technology, including AI-based, cyber detection capabilities to combat ransomware. This is the 2nd consecutive year that Infinidat has been recognized as a Leader and Fast Mover in block-based ransomware protection. Details of Infinidat’s leadership position are available in the analyst firm’s two new cybersecurity reports: “GigaOm Sonar Report for Block-based Primary Storage Ransomware Protection” and “GigaOm Sonar Report for File-based Primary Storage Ransomware Protection.”



“Infinidat boasts modern, AI-based enterprise storage, software-defined architecture, powered by InfuzeOS, their operating system that delivers a no-compromise feature set with compelling $/G and $/IOPS figures,” states the GigaOm Sonar Reports, which highlights the fact that ransomware protection is provided across the InfiniBox®, the InfiniBox™ SSA and the InfiniGuard® solutions. “Infinidat delivers a full-fledged set of cybersecurity features, allowing customers to quickly and securely restore data at scale in case of an attack. The addition of proactive cyber detection in May 2023 is a major milestone for Infinidat.”

“Infinidat has set the bar in ransomware protection for block storage and file storage,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “We’re being recognized for our extensive cyber resilience innovation, our cyber resilience guarantees, and our unparalleled cyber storage benchmarks, including our near-instantaneous recovery. We have brought together a combination of cyber resilience, high performance, scale, and autonomous automation to modernize modern data protection and cyber storage solutions on primary and secondary storage. When an enterprise thinks ransomware protection, thinking Infinidat first makes perfect sense, and is now further validated by the independent study by GigaOm analysts.”

Infinidat guarantees the recovery of any immutable snapshot within one minute or less on the InfiniBox and the InfiniBox SSA II platforms, and 20 minutes or less on the InfiniGuard purpose-built appliance. This cyber recovery is part of a set of cyber resilience capabilities, which also includes immutable snapshots, logical air-gapping, fenced forensic environment, and, more recently, cyber detection. Infinidat is now one of the very few storage vendors to offer cyber detection on primary storage.

InfiniSafe Cyber Detection, which was announced in May 2023, helps enterprises resist and quickly recover from cyberattacks. It provides highly intelligent deep scanning and indexing needed to identify potential issues. InfiniSafe Cyber Detection inspects the full breadth of files, applications, core storage infrastructure (such as volumes or snapshots), and databases for signs of cyber threats for primary storage environments, helping ensure all data that needs to be recovered has integrity.

“Cybersecurity continues to be one of the top concerns of CEOs and their executive leadership teams. In response, Infinidat made it a priority to enhance its cyber storage resilience capabilities not only for block storage, but also for file storage, putting the company in a unique and very strong position,” said GigaOm’s analysts Max Mortillaro and Arjan Timmerman. “Infinidat equips enterprises with ransomware protection solutions to counter cyberattacks against their data infrastructure. It’s an absolute ‘must-have’ for enterprises to have this kind of protection for their primary storage.”

To download the report entitled “GigaOm Sonar Report for Block-based Primary Storage Ransomware Protection,” click here.

To download the report entitled “GigaOm Sonar Report for File-based Primary Storage Ransomware Protection,” click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com I Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159