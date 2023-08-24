Epazz Holdings: ZenaDrone, Inc. is Concluding a Brazil Joint Venture for ZenaDrone 1000's "Drone as a Service" Operations, Targeting Offshore Oil Rigs, Cattle Ranches, and Governments

CHICAGO, IL, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, cryptocurrencies technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that ZenaDrone, Inc. is finalizing a joint venture in Brazil to establish a facility and infrastructure for ZenaDrone 1000 operations. Like previous foreign expansions, an application to the Brazilian Aviation Authority by the joint venture will pave the way for operational approval.

The ZenaDrone 1000 has captured the interest of over 25 esteemed Brazilian organizations, a testament to its remarkable potential. So much so, the company added the Portuguese language option to zenadrone.com, ensuring seamless communication and accessibility.

In this groundbreaking joint venture, the first batch of 10 drones from the Dubai manufacturing facility is set to revolutionize the concept of "Drone as a Service." This strategic move is projected to yield over $150,000 per drone annually. Notably, this substantial figure surpasses other joint ventures due to the drone's exclusive utilization in large-scale farming, government initiatives, and oil rig operations. ZenaDrone’s partner is preparing to journey to Dubai for an immersive view of the manufacturing facility in order to finalize the agreement.

CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said, “We are expanding via international joint ventures. We are also working on South Africa and India joint ventures.”

About ZenaDrone 1000

The ZenaDrone 1000 is a totally autonomous drone, surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution. The drone comprises innovative software technology, along with compact and rugged hardware that was engineered for industrial uses in military, construction, agriculture, surveillance, search and rescue and customizable applications. This multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicle has garnered positive reviews from several industries, especially the military, agriculture, oil and gas, wildfire management and civil engineering industries. It is also equipped with machine learning systems, multispectral sensors and AI technology. ZenaDrone uses the data captured from its cameras to create a 3D interactive environment.

In the coming year, the goal of ZenaDrone is the enhancement of its AI capabilities, which include autonomous navigation of unmapped terrains, deep learning algorithms for various actions and dual-use features to accommodate commercial and military drone applications.

About ZenaDrone Inc. (https://www.zenadrone.com/)

ZenaDrone Inc. is dedicated to improving its intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle technology that incorporates machine learning software and AI. It was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution.

The ZenaDrone team will use predictive AI analytics or predictive modeling — a type of analysis that employs methods and resources — to create predictive models and forecast future outcomes based on acquired data. Predictive analytics refers to a method rather than a specific technology. Techniques used in predictive analytics include machine learning algorithms, sophisticated mathematics, statistical modeling, descriptive analytics and data mining.

About Epazz Inc. (https://www.epazz.com/)

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small and midsized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products include DeskFlex™ (room-scheduling software) and Provitrac™ (an applicant-tracking system). The company is also involved in upgrading the AI technology of ZenaDrone 1000 to increase its global reach across industries.

