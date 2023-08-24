Submit Release
GREYSTONE LOGISTICS, INC. TO REPORT REVENUES AND EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED MAY 31, 2023

Tulsa, OK, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GREYSTONE LOGISTICS, INC. (OTCQB:GLGI). Tulsa-based Greystone Logistics, Inc. has scheduled a release of earnings for the year ended May 31, 2023, for Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 8:00 AM ET.

Additionally, Greystone will provide a teleconference on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET, hosted by Warren Kruger , President and CEO, with a presentation of earnings, discussion of operations and Q&A. Conference ID is Greystone. Dial-in information is Toll-Free Number, 800-579-2543, or Direct or International Number,785-424-1789. A Q&A session will be available.

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a world leader in the manufacturing, leasing, and sale of high-quality recycled plastic pallets. The company's patented pallets have unique design features that make them stronger, more durable, and easier to handle than traditional wood pallets. Greystone's pallets are made from recycled plastic and can be reused multiple times, making them an eco-friendly alternative to wood pallets.

For more information about Greystone Logistics, Inc. and its recycled plastic pallets, visit www.greystonelogistics.com

Investor Relations Contact: Brendan Hopkins 407-645-5295 investorrelations@greystonelogistics.com


