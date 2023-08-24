Reviv3 Procare Announces Distribution Agreement with Levelfour Belgique for AXIL Products in Belgium and Luxembourg

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviv3 Procare Company (“Reviv3” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVIV), an emerging global consumer products company, entered into the Company’s standard distributor agreement (“Agreement”) with Levelfour Belgique for wholesale and retail sales of AXIL hearing protection and enhancement products.



Under the Agreement, Levelfour has the right to sell AXIL hearing protection and enhancement products (“AXIL Products”) on a non-exclusive basis to its customers across Belgium and Luxembourg.

The AXIL Products available for distribution under the Agreement include, but are not limited to, GS Extreme® 2.0 and XCOR® digital hearing protection earbuds, the AXIL Trackr® ear muff series, XP Reactor® and XP Defender® mechanical ear plug series, as well as AXIL products co-branded with Sig Sauer®

The distributor agreement aims to capitalize on the demand for AXIL products across various industries and applications, such as outdoors, recreational, sports activities, law enforcement, and military.

About Levelfour Belgique

Established in 2016, Levelfour provides a specialist approach in providing innovative products to specific markets. Levelfour’s law enforcement and military division offers a range of solutions including body armor, shields and other products designed for protection. In addition, Levelfour is developing an increasingly popular range of products for outdoor enthusiast activities.

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB: RVIV) is an emerging global e-commerce consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at www.reviv3.com and, for the AXIL brand, visit www.goaxil.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “aims,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “confident that” and “believes,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause Reviv3’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) Reviv3’s ability to grow net sales as anticipated and perform in accordance with guidance; (ii) our ability to generate sufficient revenue to support Reviv3’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays Reviv3 may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives, including integrating the AXIL brand; (iv) Reviv3’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of Reviv3’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Reviv3 by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Reviv3 operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Reviv3’s product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Reviv3’s earnings; and (vi) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on Reviv3’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and ongoing impact of COVID-19, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Reviv3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations:

Reviv3 Investor Relations Team

(888) 638-8883

investors@reviv3.com