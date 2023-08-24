Submit Release
aTyr Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that Jill Broadfoot, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is scheduled to take place September 11 – 13, 2023, in New York, NY.

Details of the presentation appear below:

Conference: H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Time: 9:30am EDT
Location: New York, NY

In addition to the presentation, company management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered attendees of the conference. A webcast of the event will be available on the Investor’s section of the company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com. Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be available on the aTyr website for at least 90 days.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is efzofitimod, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to downregulate immune engagement in fibrotic lung disease. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Director, Investor Relations and Public Affairs
adunston@atyrpharma.com


