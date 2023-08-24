Military Drone Market Value, Industry Growth & Market Forecast

Chicago, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Military Drone Market by Platform, Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, And Hybrid), Application, Mtow, Propulsion (Turbo Engine, Piston Engine and Battery), Operation Mode, Speed, Launching Mode & Region - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2027", Military drones equipped with sensors, transmitters, and weapons can be guided autonomously, by remote control, or both. They are used for strategic and combat zone reconnaissance, and can also designate targets for precision-guided munitions or directly deploy them. This report offers insights into market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the military drone industry.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to Grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific military drone market outlook is expected to witness substantial growth and register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the rise in military spending of countries to enhance their defense capabilities. Political tensions in Asia Pacific countries have led to the deployment of drones to safeguard the security of their borders. This serves to be one of the most significant factors driving the growth of the market in this region. China is developing innovative technologies to manufacture low-cost drones.

Military drone market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing government funding for military drones

The government funding for military drones is increasing to enhance the efficiency of military operations. This will boost demand and increase the production of military drones. According to a report published by the Bard College Center for the Study of the Drone, in 2019, the US Navy’s funding for unmanned systems increased by USD 1 billion (38%) and the US Army’s funding increased by USD 719 million (73%) when compared to 2018. The US Department of Defense (DOD) also requested approximately USD 9.39 billion for drones and associated technologies in the fiscal year 2019, representing a significant expansion of 26% in drone spending over the 2018 budget, which was USD 7.5 billion. The DOD has been allocated about USD 7.5 billion in the fiscal year 2021 for a variety of robotic platforms and related technologies, according to a recent study by the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International. Most of the global defense spending is attributed to the development and procurement of drones.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=221577711

Military Drone Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 12.0 Billion Projected Market Size USD 17.0 Billion Growth Rate 7.3% Forecast period 2022-2027 Market size available for years 2019-2027 Base year considered 2021

Key Market Players in Military Drone Market

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US),

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US),

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel),

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) (US),

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Military Drone Market Trends, Market Value, Market Forecast, Market Growth"­­­­­­­­

302 – Tables

69 – Figures

271 – Pages

Restraint: Lack of trained personnel top operate drone

Unlike conventional aircraft, military drones need to ensure the reliability of the entire unmanned aerial system, which includes UAVs, ground control stations, and communication equipment. Drones can fly at different altitudes and require skilled pilots to control and operate them. The number of pilots available for high precision operations is comparatively low. An increase in drone adoption in the military drone verticals adds to the growing need for skilled drone pilots. Presently, to reduce the number of accidents caused due to the poor control skills of drone operators, efforts are underway to improve the autonomy of these systems.

Opportunity: Use of UAVs for cargo delivery in military operation

Various new military applications are being uncovered wherein UAVs can be used. One of these applications involves the use of UAVs for the delivery of military cargo. Drones can be used to resupply soldiers on the battlefield. The idea of using UAVs for cargo delivery in the military sector came from the commercial sector, where drones are being used to deliver products to customers by companies such as Amazon. Currently, a major portion of military supplies is transported through road convoys, making the convoys vulnerable to enemy attacks. UAVs, on the other hand, take aerial routes, which can be changed so that the risks of enemy attacks on convoys can be reduced. The use of UAVs for military cargo delivery also eliminates high-risk situations for soldiers in convoys. Deliveries using UAVs will be faster and safer as compared to traditional road convoys.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=221577711

Challenge: Issue with safety and security of UAVs

The security of UAVs during military operations is a major concern for militaries. UAVs operate remotely or autonomously. In both cases, there is a possibility of hacking flight control systems of UAVs and taking control of their operations. For instance, in July 2012, a team from Texas University was able to take control of a UAV using GPS spoofing devices that cost only USD 1,000, thereby disrupting operations of the UAV, and sending it off course. The US also wants to avoid incidents like the 2011 Iranian capture and eventual reverse engineering of the classified Lockheed Martin RQ-170. Manufacturers of military UAVs have to ensure that the control systems of UAVs cannot be hacked easily to make them more secure to use.

Related Reports:

UAV Market by Point of Sale, Systems, Platform (Civil & Commercial, and Defense & Government), Function, End Use, Application, Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), Mode of Operation, Mtow, Range & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/unmanned-aerial-vehicles-uav-market-662.html

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com