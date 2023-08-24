Submit Release
EchoStar Corporation (SATS) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of EchoStar Corporation (“EchoStar” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SATS). Investors who purchased EchoStar securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/sats.       

Investigation Details:

The investigation concerns whether the EchoStar board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process prior to the agreement, and whether the Dish merger is fair for EchoStar shareholders.

What’s Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased EchoStar securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/sats. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660. 

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.  Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. 

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
332-239-2660| info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


