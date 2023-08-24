First Samples of HPQ Produced Commercial Grade Fumed Silica Delivered to Third Party

MONTREAL, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: HPQ ) (OTCQB: HPQFF) (FRA: O08), a technology company specializing in green engineering processes for silica and silicon material production is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on an ongoing third-party commercial validation of HPQ produced Fumed Silica samples.



The sample material was produced by the Fumed Silica Reactor ('FSR'), which is currently a standalone project under HPQ’s wholly-owned subsidiary, HPQ Silica Polvere Inc. ('HPQ Polvere'), in partnership with PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY) (“Pyrogenesis”) as technology and plasma expertise partner.

PRODUCING AT LAB-SCALE COMMERCIAL GRADE FUMED SILICA

By using a lab-scaled model of HPQ Polvere’s proprietary Fumed Silica Reactor ('FSR') technology, PyroGenesis was successful in producing fumed silica. Preliminary tests and examination confirm that the produced material has the structural characteristics similar to commercially available fumed silica.

This milestone signifies that HPQ Polvere has the only technology capable of using raw quartz (SiO 2 ) as feedstock to produce commercial grade fumed silica—in one step.

IMAGES OF MATERIAL UNVEILED





THIRD-PARTY TESTING OF HPQ POLVERE FSR PRODUCED FUMED SILICA UNDERWAY

Currently, a first batch samples of this material was shipped, received, and is already undergoing material quality evaluation by a third party under a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). We are also engaged in active conversations with another party on the signing of an NDA and the subsequent shipment of samples.

“Third-party interests in our produced material have the potential to develop into partnership in our venture which could materialize in the form of offtake agreements, positioning them as prospective buyers of our material on commercial scale,” said Mr. Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silica Polvere Inc and HPQ Silicon Inc. “Furthermore, this evaluation phase could extend to encompass our innovative production process, piquing their interest in adopting our technology as well.”

HPQ POLVERE FUMED SILICA INITIATIVE - FROM LAB-SCALE TO COMMERCIAL SCALE

Fumed silica, also known as Pyrogenic Silica, is a fine white powder characterized by its high surface area and low bulk density.

This is precisely where HPQ Polvere's strategy comes into play. By establishing a scalable production capability for fumed silica, ranging from 250 tonnes per year (TPY) to 2,500 TPY, we are well-aligned with both current and future market dynamics.

We are committed to a diligent expansion of our Fumed Silica production capacity. Currently, at 50 kg per year at lab scale, we aim to achieve 50 TPY within 12 months and subsequently exceed 250 TPY per reactor within the next 36 months.

FUMED SILICA: BACKGROUND AND GLOBAL MARKET

Fumed Silica is a crucial material used in various industries due to its unique properties. Its commercial applications encompass various industries including personal care, pharmaceuticals, agriculture (food & feed), adhesives, sealants, construction, batteries gel, automotive and more.

Worldwide demand for fumed silica in 2017 was 317,000 tonnes (t) worth US$ 1.6 Billion (B). The market was estimated to grow at 6% CAGR and reach an estimated volume of 424,300 t, worth about US $ 2.2 B in 2022 [1].

HPQ Polvere holds a distinctive competitive edge through its Fumed Silica Reactor. This advantage stems from our ability to directly transform quartz into fumed silica, resulting in energy requirements as low as 15,000 kWh per tonne produced [2]. This process not only enhances efficiency but also minimizes environmental impact and associated carbon taxes [3].

In contrast, conventional manufacturing processes for fumed silica depend on 2N purity Silicon Metal (Si) as feedstock. These processes entail substantial CO2 emissions, intricate procedures, and high energy consumption (approximately 115,000 kWh per tonne produced). Moreover, they give rise to hazardous by-products like Hydrogen Chloride Gas (HCl) [4].

“As our process gains more industry visibility, HPQ Silica Polvere anticipates significant interest in fumed silica production technology, benefiting both the Company and the industries that rely on this essential material, and this should lead in increase demand for samples from third parties eager to evaluate the characteristics of our material for the own needs,” added Mr. Tourillon.

REFERENCE SOURCES

[1] Worldwide Sales data from MarketsandMarkets 2017 " fumed silica market – global forecast to 2022 ” page 70.

[2] PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

[3] HPQ Silicon Inc July 13, 2023, release.

[4] Barthel, H., Rösch, L., & Weis, J. (2005). Fumed silica‐production, properties, and applications. Organosilicon Chemistry Set: From Molecules to Materials, 761-778.

