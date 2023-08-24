By 2030, Global Acetic Acid Market Will Surpass $29.97 Bn at 4.60% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research the Global Acetic Acid Market and came across some interesting figures. Apparently, the market is currently valued at USD 20.92 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 29.97 Billion by 2030. This represents a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.60% between 2023 and 2030.



The acetic acid market, a vital component of the chemical industry, is experiencing steady growth driven by its widespread applications in various sectors. Acetic acid, also known as ethanoic acid, is a colorless liquid with a pungent odor. It finds extensive usage in the manufacturing of chemicals, solvents, textiles, plastics, and even food products. The market's growth is propelled by several factors, including the rising demand for vinegar, an upsurge in the production of vinyl acetate monomer, and its increasing use in the pharmaceutical sector. As a key player in the chemical domain, the acetic acid market showcases promising growth prospects in the foreseeable future.

Top Report Findings:

The market is anticipated to witness steady growth, primarily fueled by pharmaceutical and chemical sectors.

Increasing adoption of sustainable production methods is becoming a key focus area for industry players.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be a dominant region in terms of both production and consumption.



Top Companies in The Global Acetic Acid Market

HELM AG

Airedale Chemical Company Limited

DubiChem (UAE)

INEOS Group Ltd.

Lynodellbasell Industries Holding B.V.

SABIC

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Gujrat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

Pentokey Organy

Ashok Alco Chem Limited

Daicel Chemical Corporation

The Dow Chemical Product

Eastman Chemical Company

Celanese Corporation

Acetic Acid Market Dynamics:

The acetic acid market dynamics are characterized by a delicate balance between demand and supply, influenced by industries like textiles, chemicals, and food & beverages. The steady demand for vinegar in households and restaurants has perpetuated the market's growth. Furthermore, the demand for vinyl acetate monomer, a significant derivative of acetic acid used in the production of adhesives and paints, has contributed to the market's expansion. Moreover, acetic acid's use in the pharmaceutical sector, especially in the manufacturing of acetaminophen, a common pain reliever, has added another layer of demand to the market.

Top Trends in the Global Acetic Acid Market:

Bio-based Production: As sustainability gains importance, there is a growing trend towards the production of acetic acid using bio-based feedstocks, reducing the reliance on fossil fuels and minimizing the environmental impact. Pharmaceutical Applications: The pharmaceutical industry's demand for acetic acid for the production of essential drugs, such as acetaminophen, is driving significant growth in the market. Focus on Research and Development: Manufacturers are investing in R&D to discover innovative production methods and develop new applications, expanding the potential uses of acetic acid. Asian Market Expansion: The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, are emerging as major consumers and producers of acetic acid, reshaping the global market landscape.

Global Acetic Acid Market Segmentation

By Applications

Vinyl Acetate Monomer

Acetic Anhydride

Acetate Esters

Purified Terephthalic Acid

Ethanol

Other Applications

By End-Uses

Food & Beverages

Paints & Coating

Plastics & Polymers

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Other End-Uses

Challenges:

Fluctuating feedstock prices, particularly for methanol, pose challenges to manufacturers in maintaining cost-efficient production processes.

Environmental regulations related to acetic acid production's carbon emissions and waste disposal require meticulous compliance, impacting operational efficiency.

Opportunities:

The shift towards sustainable practices opens avenues for manufacturers to invest in bio-based acetic acid production, meeting eco-conscious consumer demands.

Integration of acetic acid in emerging applications beyond its conventional uses, such as in the healthcare sector, holds potential for market diversification.

Recent Development

March 2023: Eastman Chemical Company announced that it has completed the expansion of its acetic acid production facility in Kingsport, Tennessee. The expansion will increase the plant's capacity by 50%.

February 2023: Celanese Corporation announced that it has started construction of a new acetic acid plant in Clear Lake, Iowa. The plant is expected to be operational in 2025.

January 2023: Hebei Kingboard Energy Development Co., Ltd. announced that it plans to submit the "Environmental Impact Report of Hebei Kingboard Energy Development Co., Ltd. Acetic Acid Expansion and Transformation Project" for approval. The project is expected to increase the plant's capacity by 20%.

December 2022: INEOS announced that it has started construction of a new acetic acid plant in Antwerp, Belgium. The plant is expected to be operational in 2024.

Key Questions Answered in the Acetic Acid Market Report:

How is the demand for acetic acid distributed across various industries?

What are the primary growth drivers of the acetic acid market?

How is the trend towards bio-based production impacting the market landscape?

Which regions are emerging as key players in acetic acid production and consumption?

What role does acetic acid play in the pharmaceutical sector?

What are the potential environmental implications of traditional acetic acid production methods?

How are manufacturers addressing the challenge of raw material price fluctuations?

What innovative applications beyond the current uses of acetic acid are being explored?

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 20.92 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 29.97 Billion CAGR 4.60% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030



Regional Analysis:

In North America, the acetic acid market is witnessing stable growth due to its extensive application in industries like textiles, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The demand for vinegar in the food industry remains consistent, and the region's focus on sustainable production methods aligns with the global trend. Moreover, the presence of established pharmaceutical manufacturers further drives the demand for acetic acid. As the market diversifies into bio-based production and explores new applications, North America stands as a key player in shaping the future of the acetic acid market.

