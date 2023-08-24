Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market to Reach US$ 31 billion 2031: Increased Demand Driven by Enhanced Purification Technologies and Growing Opportunities

Growth in demand for high-purity water in various scientific and research applications is projected to fuel the benchtop laboratory water purifier market size in the next few years.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States , Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global benchtop laboratory water purifier market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 31 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for benchtop laboratory water purifiers is expected to close at US$ 14.6 billion.



The growing demand for high-purity water for experiments, analyses, and tests, and increasing advancements in scientific research and development across various fields, drive the growth of the benchtop laboratory water purifier market.

Increasing demand for benchtop laboratory water purifiers in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and food and beverage for quality control testing and analytical procedures to ensure accurate results, accelerates the growth of the market during the forecast period

Increase in regulatory scrutiny and quality control standards across industries healthcare, and life science the demand for benchtop laboratory water purification systems increases.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 13.3 Bn Estimated Value US$ 31.0 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 10.2% Forecast Period 2023-203 No. of Pages 170 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Water Production (L/h), Automation Grade, Flow Rate, End-use, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa,South America Companies Covered Aqua Solutions, Inc.,Chengdu Ultrapure Technology Co., Ltd.,ELGA LabWater,Evoqua Water Technologies LLC,Labconco,Merck KGaA,RephiLe Bioscience Ltd.,Sartorius AG,Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,Yamato Scientific Co., Ltd.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the benchtop laboratory water purifier market was valued at US$ 13.3 billion

By type the ultrapure segment is expected to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on automation grade, the fully automatic segment accounts for the highest market share

Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to generate significant revenue during the forecast period.

Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The increasing demand from the life sciences and biotechnology sectors, and rapid expansion of research institutions, testing laboratories, and academic facilities contribute to the demand for benchtop water purification systems.

Increasing technological advances in water purification technologies, such as improved membrane materials, advanced filtration techniques, and smart monitoring systems, enhance the efficiency and performance of benchtop laboratory water purifiers.

Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market- Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Increasing investments in research and development, drive the demand for benchtop laboratory water purifiers in the region. The growth of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea fuels the adoption of high-purity water for drug testing and manufacturing. Increasing demand from universities and research institutes across the region boosts market sales.

North America is expected to provide an opportunity for market growth throughout the forecast period with the presence of major benchtop laboratory water purifier companies in the region. The increasing demand from advanced research facilities, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology firms that require high-quality purified water for various applications drive the market demand.

Competitive Landscape

The global industry is consolidated, with a few large-scale vendors controlling the majority of the market share. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global benchtop laboratory water purifier market report:

Aqua Solutions, Inc.

Chengdu Ultrapure Technology Co., Ltd.

ELGA LabWater

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Labconco

Merck KGaA

RephiLe Bioscience Ltd.

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Yamato Scientific Co., Ltd.

Key Developments in the Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market

ELGA LabWater introduced PURELAB Quest, the world’s first 3-in-1 lab water purification system. A versatile water purification system with customizable configurations. It features touch-screen controls and advanced dispensing options.





Sartorius AG launched the arium® mini, a compact benchtop water purification system designed for laboratories with limited space. The system offers multiple purification modes and real-time monitoring.





MilliporeSigma expanded its Milli-Q® range with the introduction of the Milli-Q® IQ 7003/7005 ultrapure and pure water system. It features Elix® EDI technology and is designed for lab productivity.





Labconco introduced the WaterPro® PS Polishing Station, which provides additional purification to existing laboratory water systems. It uses deionization and UV technologies to achieve high-purity water.



Benchtop Laboratory Water Purifier Market – Key Segments

Type

Ultrapure

Pure

RO Water



Water Production (L/h)

Below 50

50 to 100

100 - 200

Above 200

Automation Grade

Fully Automatic

Semi-automatic

Flow Rate

Below 5 (L/h)

5 to 10 (L/h)

10 to 15 (L/h)

Above 15 (L/h)

End-use

Food and Beverages

Pulp and Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



