Molekule's PECO technology demonstrates power of pollutant destruction in air purification

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molekule Group, Inc. (“Molekule” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKUL), a leading air purification technology company, today announced new laboratory results that highlight the power of the Company’s proprietary photoelectrochemical oxidation (“PECO”) technology and its ability to destroy what conventional filters leave behind.

Three new studies were completed, including one from Florida International University, that demonstrate that Molekule’s PECO technology can safely destroy a vast range of indoor air pollutants. PECO technology for air purification reacts with ultraviolet light to oxidize pollutants, including viruses, bacteria, mold, ozone, allergens, volatile organic compounds, particles found in smoke and chemicals, and break them down into harmless molecules.

“The new studies highlight the culmination of nearly three decades of rigorous scientific research and development. PECO technology not only captures but destroys pollutants at a microscopic scale, ultimately helping people who suffer from specific pollutant triggers breathe better air,” said Jaspreet Dhau, Molekule’s vice president and head of research and development. “In combating indoor air pollution, these results illustrate our patented PECO technology's high-level efficiency in critical scenarios like hospitals, as well as health care facilities, classrooms, homes, businesses, public areas and other essential indoor environments.”

The Florida International University preclinical study assessed the differences in how air cleaned by a Molekule PECO-enhanced device affects allergic reactions compared to air cleaned by high-efficiency particulate absorbing (“HEPA”) filtration alone. The study introduced cat dander, one of the most prominent indoor allergens, into four chambers — two without a purifier (negative control group and positive control group), one with a HEPA purifier and one with a PECO purifier — three times a week for six weeks and measured the reaction of 40 mice (10 per group) to the allergen.

Researchers found a measurable difference between Molekule’s PECO technology and HEPA compared to control groups. The study found a four-fold increase in the allergic response in control groups compared to PECO and HEPA groups.

The study also found that when looking at immune cells and chemicals within the mice, the PECO group had a better outcome than the HEPA group. Both were significantly better than the control group.

The researchers hypothesized that mice in the PECO group exhibited fewer cells associated with immune response because the PECO filtration destroyed dander particles that the HEPA filtration did not capture. The Company believes these results are promising and intends to develop them further as part of human clinical testing.

In June 2023, Molekule announced the results of an additional study conducted jointly by Mercyhealth and The University of South Florida , which measured the efficacy of Molekule’s PECO-powered air purification on clinical recovery in mild or moderate COVID-19 patients.



Patients in the Air Pro purifier group consisted of 18 females with a mean age of 70 and candidates in the placebo group consisted of 19 females with a mean age of 74.

The research demonstrated that in-room devices with PECO technology could help reduce the length of hospital stays by approximately two days — a statistically significant length of time.

Additionally, an imminent University of Nebraska Medical Center study, which was commissioned by Molekule, assessed the impact of coronavirus coming into contact with a Molekule PECO-enhanced device.



The results show the virus that causes COVID-19 oxidizes onto the filter, leaving no evidence of its presence.

Molekule provides one of the largest ranges of proprietary and patented FDA-cleared air purification devices available today. The Company was founded in 2014 to tackle the adverse impacts of polluted air in health care, education, hospitality and commercial smart building applications.

For more information about how Molekule’s patented PECO technology detects and destroys organic pollutants, please visit molekule.com .

About Molekule

References to “Molekule” herein include Molekule Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MKUL) and its consolidated subsidiaries, including Molekule, Inc. Molekule is creating safer, healthier indoor environments worldwide, starting with our most essential resource: the air we breathe. Based on over 25 years of research and development, the company creates scientifically tested technology to improve indoor air quality for individuals, businesses, schools, hospitals and organizations of all sizes. Molekule's lineup of air purification solutions incorporates medical-grade high-efficiency particulate air filtration and the company’s patented photoelectrochemical oxidation — PECO — technology, which surpasses traditional filters by effectively destroying a wide range of pollutants, including volatile organic compounds, mold, bacteria, viruses and allergens. These devices have undergone rigorous assessments by third-party laboratories, earning FDA clearance as medical devices. It’s all part of Molekule’s vision of changing the world from the indoors out. For more details, please visit molekule.com .

