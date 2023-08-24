A New Chilled Ritual is Here: Solei Cannabis Launches Its First Sparkling CBD Beverages

Enjoy The Real Fruit Juice Flavours of Solei’s Mango Passionfruit and Dragonfruit Watermelon now Available in Ontario, Quebec and Alberta made for #ElevationOnYourTerms

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis and consumer packaged goods company, today debuts two new ready-to-drink carbonated beverages by its premium cannabis wellness brand, Solei. Introducing Mango Passionfruit and Dragonfruit Watermelon Sparkling CBD Beverages, Solei’s fresh and convenient offerings feature the non-intoxicating effects and key benefits CBD with a mild dose of THC, alongside a burst of tropical flavours.



With cannabinoid content of 1.5mg THC and 25mg CBD, Solei enters the beverage space for the first time with an approach that speaks to those who are curious about how cannabis can naturally elevate everyday rituals on consumers’ terms. With its versatility and CBD-dominant content, Solei created these new offerings with its existing products and pairings in mind featuring a range of unique cannabinoid formulations of CBD, CBN, and mild THC content for consumers to enjoy the ultimate Solei wellness experience.

Solei’s new release of its Sparkling CBD Beverages come in 355ml cans and features exotic flavours and refreshing blends including:

Mango Passionfruit : Enjoy refreshing elevation with Mango Passionfruit Sparking CBD Beverages. They’re a tropical treat featuring a tantalizing blend of real mango and passion fruit juice with sparking water infused with 1.5mg of THC and 25mg of CBD. Perfect when paired with a day out in the sun, a creative activity for the day, or personal time to unwind.



: Enjoy refreshing elevation with Mango Passionfruit Sparking CBD Beverages. They’re a tropical treat featuring a tantalizing blend of real mango and passion fruit juice with sparking water infused with 1.5mg of THC and 25mg of CBD. Perfect when paired with a day out in the sun, a creative activity for the day, or personal time to unwind. Dragonfruit Watermelon: Dragonfruit Watermelon Sparkling CBD Beverages are refreshing satisfaction with every sip. Experience an inspired, elevated and juicy blend of real dragon fruit and watermelon juice with sparking water infused with 1.5mg of THC and 25mg of CBD.



Solei’s new Sparkling CBD beverages are the perfect go-to products in addition to its Solei Slims, and any at-home meal or snack as a #RefreshmentForAnyPairing during moments made to unwind, share socially with friends, or personal self-care routines.

Fresh into the market, the new Solei Mango Passionfruit and Dragonfruit Watermelon sparkling CBD drinks sold through their week one product allocations1 and are now available in Ontario, Quebec, and Alberta, with further plans for expansion in select regions, and cannabis retailers across Canada.

About Solei

Solei is a leading cannabis wellness and lifestyle brand with thoughtfully designed products for curating sensorial experiences based on what you need, when you need it, entirely on your terms. Beloved by consumers for its carefully formulated products and innovative formats, Solei products feature varied and rare cannabinoids that allow you to fine-tune your routines with ease. Explore a true sense of well-being with a wide range of formats including Solei’s best-selling CBD oils, ready-to-go pre-roll multi-packs, blended topicals, and new beverages, along with more exciting future launches coming later this year.

For more information on Solei, visit http://www.Solei.ca and follow along our journey @soleicanada on Instagram.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and well-being through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc . and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contacts:

Media:

Kaitlin Macapagal

news@tilray.com

Investors

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253

Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com

______________________

1 According to OCS Sales Data, August 2023.