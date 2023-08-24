Global Digital Inks Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Digital Inks Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital Inks Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the digital inks market. As per TBRC’s digital inks market forecast, the digital inks market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.52 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.3% through the forecast period.
The increase in demand for the ceramic tiles industry is expected to propel the growth of the digital ink market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest digital inks market share.
Major players in the digital inks market include Sun Chemical, Nazdar, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Sensient Technologies Corporation, NUtec Digital Ink (Pty) Ltd., Wikoff Color Corporation, Cabot Corporation, INX International Ink, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Siegwerk, JK Group Spa, Flint Group.
Digital Inks Market Segments
1) By Formulation: Solvent-based, Water-based, UV-cured, Other Formulations
2) By Substrate: Plastics, Textile, Ceramics & Glass, Paper
3) By Technology Type: Electrography, Ink-Jet
4) By Application: Advertising & Promotion, Ceramic Tiles Printing, Clothing & Household Textiles, Packaging, Publication, Glass Printing, Others Applications
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8185&type=smp
Digital ink refers to a form of technology that allows handwriting and drawings to be added to papers electronically and viewed on a monitor screen. A digital ink system employs a special digital pen or stylus to capture what is scribbled on digital paper electronically. These inks combine a water-based solvent with UV ink technology.
Read More On The Digital Inks Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-inks-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Digital Inks Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Digital Inks Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company? :
Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-advertising-global-market-report
Digital Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-diabetes-management-global-market-report
Digital Signature Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-signature-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC