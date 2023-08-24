Personal Care Ingredients Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 16.46 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research, the Personal Care Ingredients Market is estimated to be valued at USD 12.1 Billion as of 2022, with expected growth to reach USD 16.46 Billion by the year 2030. The market's expansion is anticipated to be driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% between 2023 and 2030. These statistics suggest that the personal care industry is continuously evolving and expanding, offering promising prospects for enterprises and consumers alike.



The Personal Care Ingredients Market is a thriving sector within the broader cosmetics and personal care industry. It encompasses an extensive range of ingredients used in the formulation of skincare, haircare, and other personal grooming products. These ingredients play a pivotal role in enhancing product efficacy, quality, and appeal. The market is witnessing robust growth due to several driving factors, including increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of personal care products, a growing aging population, and a surge in eco-friendly and natural ingredient demand. In recent years, consumers have become more discerning, seeking products that not only beautify but also cater to specific skin and haircare needs. As a result, manufacturers are constantly innovating, driving further expansion in this dynamic market.

Top Report Findings

The market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 4.5% during the forecast period.

Natural and organic ingredients are projected to experience the highest growth rate, driven by consumer preferences for safer and environmentally friendly products.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with China and India leading the market due to rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles.

Specialty additives, such as rheology modifiers and UV absorbers, are in high demand due to their multifunctional properties.

Top Companies in The Global Personal Care Ingredients Market

Elementis PLC

Dupont

Innospec Inc.

Merck KGAA

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Kao Corporation

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

Givaudan S.A.

Oxiteno

Nouryon Chemicals

Croda International PLC

Lubrizol Corporation

Adeka Corporation

Air Liquide

Corbion N.V.

Eastman Chemical Company

Symrise AG

Stepan Company

Wacker Chemie AG

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Solvay

Evonik Industries AG

Clariant AG

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.



Personal Care Ingredients Market Dynamics

The personal care ingredients market operates at the crossroads of innovation and consumer preferences. As consumer awareness about the ingredients in their personal care products grows, there is a heightened demand for natural and organic ingredients, which are perceived to be gentler on the skin and environment. Simultaneously, research and development in the beauty industry are pushing for novel ingredients that offer multifunctional benefits, such as anti-aging properties, sun protection, and pollution defense. The market is also influenced by changing lifestyles, urbanization, and the need for tailored solutions for diverse skin types.

Top Trends in Global Personal Care Ingredients Market:

Clean Beauty: The clean beauty movement emphasizes products made with non-toxic, environmentally friendly ingredients. Brands are responding by reformulating their products with cleaner ingredients. Customization: Personalized skincare and haircare products are gaining traction. Companies are offering tailored solutions based on individual needs, preferences, and even genetic factors. Rise of Male Grooming: The male grooming sector is growing rapidly, leading to an increased demand for specialized products and ingredients designed for men's unique skincare and grooming needs. Biotechnology Advancements: Biotechnology is revolutionizing ingredient production. This includes the use of genetically modified microorganisms to produce sustainable and high-performance ingredients. Digital Retailing: The digitalization of retail is changing how consumers shop for personal care products. E-commerce, social media, and augmented reality are shaping the way products are marketed and sold.



Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Segmentation

By Ingredient Type

Synthetic Ingredients

Natural Ingredients

Blended Ingredients

Polymers

Humectants

Preservatives

Emollients

Surfactants

Emulsifiers

Rheology Modifiers

Conditioning Polymers

Other Ingredient

By Application

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Makeup

Fragrances

Other Applications

By Function

Cleansing Agents

Moisturizing Agents

Exfoliants, Emollients

Anti-Aging Agents

Anti-Microbial Agents

Other

Challenges:

Ensuring Ingredient Safety: Striking a balance between natural ingredients and their safety for prolonged use presents formulation challenges.

Preservation and Shelf-Life: Developing natural ingredients with extended shelf-life without synthetic preservatives requires extensive research.

Regulatory Compliance: Adhering to a plethora of regional regulations for ingredient safety and labeling can be complex for global brands.

Formulation Compatibility: Creating ingredients that harmoniously coexist in a formulation while delivering intended benefits demands technical finesse.

Opportunities:

Green Innovation: Innovators have the chance to develop cutting-edge, sustainable ingredients that align with clean and ethical beauty trends.

Customization: Personalized skincare presents a chance to create ingredients tailored to individual needs and preferences.

Collaboration: Partnering with cosmetic brands and skincare experts opens avenues for co-development and market penetration.

Digital Engagement: Leveraging technology for ingredient education and engagement enhances consumer trust and brand loyalty.

Recent Development

In February 2023 , BASF SE launched a new line of natural and sustainable personal care ingredients. The line includes ingredients derived from renewable resources, such as plant oils, sugar, and starch.

, BASF SE launched a new line of natural and sustainable personal care ingredients. The line includes ingredients derived from renewable resources, such as plant oils, sugar, and starch. In March 2023 , Clariant AG announced a partnership with LanzaTech to develop new bio-based ingredients for personal care products. LanzaTech is a company that converts waste gases into sustainable chemicals and fuels.

, Clariant AG announced a partnership with LanzaTech to develop new bio-based ingredients for personal care products. LanzaTech is a company that converts waste gases into sustainable chemicals and fuels. In April 2023, Givaudan S.A. acquired the natural ingredients business of International Flavors & Fragrances. This acquisition will give Givaudan a stronger position in the natural and sustainable personal care ingredients market.

Givaudan S.A. acquired the natural ingredients business of International Flavors & Fragrances. This acquisition will give Givaudan a stronger position in the natural and sustainable personal care ingredients market. In June 2023, The Dow Chemical Company announced a new partnership with Croda International PLC to develop new personal care ingredients. The partnership will focus on developing sustainable and innovative ingredients for the personal care industry.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current market size and projected growth rate of the Personal Care Ingredients Market?

Which regions are expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key trends influencing consumer preferences in personal care products?

How are regulatory changes impacting ingredient sourcing and formulation?

What innovations are on the horizon for personal care ingredients?

How is the market responding to the demand for eco-friendly and natural ingredients?

What role does biotechnology play in the development of personal care ingredients?

How are digital platforms influencing marketing and sales strategies in the industry?

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 12.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 16.46 Billion CAGR 4.5% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Elementis PLC, Dupont, Innospec Inc., Merck KGAA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Kao Corporation, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Givaudan S.A., Oxiteno, Nouryon Chemicals, Croda International PLC, Lubrizol Corporation, Adeka Corporation, Air Liquide, Corbion N.V., Eastman Chemical Company, Symrise AG, Stepan Company, Wacker Chemie AG, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Regional Analysis:

North America holds a significant share in the Personal Care Ingredients Market. The United States, in particular, is a major contributor due to a robust cosmetics and personal care industry. Consumer awareness of skincare and grooming products is high, with an increasing focus on clean and sustainable beauty. The region's well-established regulatory framework also ensures product safety and quality. Manufacturers in North America are at the forefront of innovation, driving the market with cutting-edge ingredients and formulations. As the demand for natural and organic ingredients continues to rise, North America is poised for sustained growth in the personal care ingredients sector.

