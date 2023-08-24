SOHM, Inc. Expands Its Advisory Board, Appointing Dr. Krishna Bhat, M.D, Ph.D., FACC, as Chief Medical Advisor

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK: SHMN), a pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, announces today the appointment of Dr. Krishna Bhat, MD. Ph.D., FACC., an experienced bioscientist and cardiologist, to serve on the company’s Advisory Board as a Chief Medical Advisor.

Baron Night, SOHM president and CEO, said Dr. Bhat has a cardiology practice of over 35 years in the field of Clinical and Interventional Cardiology. He is a recipient of the 2021 Hall of Fame Award from the American Heart Association, which states: "In recognition of your commitment to excellence in the field of Cardiovascular Care through your leadership as an outstanding physician, researcher, and educator." Dr. Bhat also received the Miles Canada Fellowship Award and J. Louis Levesque Fellowship Award from Montreal Heart Institute, Montreal, Canada.

"We are delighted to have Dr. Bhat join our advisory board," Night said. "Dr. Bhat brings valuable experience and expertise in the field of cardiology, which will support our planned acquisition of ABBIE Technology and its innovative patents, clinical trials, diagnostic kits and cardiac treatments. Dr. Bhat is a renowned Clinical and Interventional Cardiologist who has authored over 16 medical scientific publications. We look forward to benefiting from his insights and guidance for our current and future pipelines."

"I am delighted to join SOHM, Inc. and contribute to its vision of excellence," said Dr. Bhat. "As a longtime shareholder of the company, I am impressed by its recent progress and growth. I believe that the acquisition of the "ABBIE Technology and Patents" from Dr. David Aquilar will create new opportunities and advantages for SOHM. I am also eager to see the development of the plant at San Diego, which will enable faster and better production of new products with the latest technology and increase the current revenues."

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM, Inc. is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision of "Globalè Prospèro" that aims to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets rapidly growing healthcare segments such as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India and strategic alliances with U.S. manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

To learn more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com .

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development-stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report for the most recent fiscal year and our quarterly reports uploaded from time to time on OTCMarkets.com.

