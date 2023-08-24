Medaro Mining Completes 2023 Exploration Work on the Rapide Lithium Property in Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA OTC: MEDAF FWB: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is delighted to announce successful completion of the 2023 exploration fieldwork program (the "Program") on the Rapide Lithium Property (the "Property") located in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Canada.



The focal point of the 2023 work program was to build upon the discoveries made in the previous year's soil anomalies by expanding the soil grid northward and establishing two additional soil grids in both the northern and southern sectors of the Property (refer to figure 1 below). This well-planned strategy is geared towards achieving comprehensive coverage and unlocking deeper insights for our exploration endeavors. Our dedicated team meticulously collected a total of 822 soil samples, which were then dispatched to Activation Laboratories (ACTLABS) in Ancaster, Ontario for thorough sample preparation and analysis.

Beyond the expansion of the soil grid, our fieldwork encompassed a range of activities such as prospecting, mapping, and rock chip sampling. The primary aim of these efforts was to thoroughly investigate the potential pegmatites that were found exposed during the soil sampling. Through our diligent work, we collected a total of 34 rock chip samples, each contributing to our growing knowledge base.

Figure 1: Completed Soil Grid





Medaro is also pleased to announce that it will mobilize a crew back to the Darlin project in the next 10 days. This will expand on the work completed the exploration work at the Darlin property announced June 6th. Over 240 samples were collected and are currently at the laboratory awaiting analysis. Results will be announced when received.

Michael Mulberry, CEO of Medaro, expressed his enthusiasm stating, "The completion of the 2023 exploration at Rapide program marks a significant milestone for Medaro Mining. Our systematic approach to expanding the soil grid and investigating potential pegmatites underscores our commitment to unlocking the full potential of the Rapide Lithium Property. The dedication of our field crew has been integral to the success of this phase. We look forward to the insights that the analytical results will provide as we move towards shaping the future of lithium exploration in Quebec."

Medaro Mining Corp. remains dedicated to advancing the exploration and development of the Rapide Lithium Property, with an unwavering commitment to responsible and sustainable mining practices.

The soil samples were taken at predetermined station IDs using a Garmin GPS to obtain ~ 3-meter accuracy where approximately 500 grams of material were selected when a B- soil horizon was present. All the samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Medaro Mining Corp. will provide regular updates on the progress of the exploration fieldwork program as significant milestones are achieved. Stakeholders and interested parties are encouraged to follow the Company's news releases and website for the latest information.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

