Lynx Air Launches Inaugural Flight from Toronto to LA

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air (Lynx) will launch its first flight from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) today, continuing the rapid expansion of the airline’s Toronto network.



Canada’s leading ultra-affordable airline took to the skies for the first time in 2022, with a vision to inspire more Canadians to fly by offering a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.

Today’s launch marks the start of Lynx’s U.S. expansion in the lead up to the fall and winter. The airline already operates flights between Toronto and Orlando, and will add Phoenix, Fort Myers and Tampa Bay to its Toronto network in the coming months. All these destinations are on sale now. By December 2023, Lynx will fly more than 22,000 seats per week across its North American network to and from Toronto, representing a 260 per cent growth over the previous year. Lynx recently established a pilot and cabin crew base in Toronto to support this growth, creating 101 new jobs in the region.

"Toronto is our fastest growing hub because it has historically been underserved by low-cost carriers and that means airfares have been too high for too long,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air. “Lynx Air aims to change that. We are proud to be the only low-cost carrier offering services between Toronto and the City of Angels. Whether you are travelling to do some star-spotting in Hollywood, or to soak up the sun on one of the iconic Southern California beaches, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

“We are pleased to see Lynx add LAX to their roster of destinations served from Toronto Pearson. This new service will undoubtedly provide passengers with another greater option to fly to sunny California,” said Janik Reigate, Director, Strategic Customer Relationships, Greater Toronto Airports Authority.

“We are thrilled to have Lynx Air expand its service at LAX with the addition of the new route between LAX and Toronto, one of our most popular destinations in Canada,” said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles World Airports. “This route not only strengthens the ties between our two cities, but it also reinforces our commitment to serving our passengers’ needs and offering an exceptional travel experience. We congratulate Lynx Air and look forward to the airline’s continued success.”

Sale Details

Fares between Los Angeles and Toronto start at $129*, one way, including taxes and fees. To celebrate today’s inaugural flight, Lynx has launched a limited time seat sale offering up to 25 per cent off base fares on all flights between Los Angeles and Toronto. The sale starts on August 24 and ends at 11:59 PM EDT on August 25, 2023, and can be accessed with the promo code “FLYUSA”. For complete sale details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com.

Lynx’s US Schedule from Toronto

Effective Date Frequency Departure Station Arrival Station 24-AUG-23 MON-WED-THUR-FRI-SUN Toronto Pearson (YYZ) Los Angeles International (LAX) 24-AUG-23 MON-WED-THUR-FRI-SUN Los Angeles International (LAX) Toronto Pearson (YYZ) 12-OCT-23 TUE-THUR-SAT Toronto Pearson (YYZ) Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX) 12-OCT-23 TUE-THUR-SAT Phoenix Sky Harbor (PHX) Toronto Pearson (YYZ) 10-NOV-23 MON-THUR-FRI-SUN Toronto Pearson (YYZ) Tampa Bay International (TPA) 10-NOV-23 MON-THUR-FRI-SUN Tampa Bay International (TPA) Toronto Pearson (YYZ) 3-DEC-23 TUES-THUR-FRI-SAT Toronto Pearson (YYZ) Southwest Florida International (RSW) 3-DEC-23 TUES-THUR-FRI-SAT Southwest Florida International (RSW) Toronto Pearson (YYZ) Currently Operating MON-WED-FRI Toronto Pearson (YYZ) Orlando International (MCO) Currently Operating MON-WED-FRI Orlando International (MCO) Toronto Pearson (YYZ)

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft are 20% more fuel efficient than previous generation aircraft, reducing Lynx’s carbon footprint, and making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.