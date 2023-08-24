How to get discounts up to 30% on Shopping, Beauty, Well-being, and Travel
Blackcatcard joined Mastercard’s program, giving users access to offers in the Shopping, Beauty, Well-being, and Travel categories.GZIRA, MALTA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackcatcard’s clients, holders of Mastercard payment cards, are now able to enjoy Mastercard's European Privileges Portfolio*. This program allows access to benefits, unique offers, and discounts from major merchants with global recognition. By aligning with Mastercard, Blackcatcard further enhances its ability to provide tailored-made financial experiences to customers across Europe. There is no need for additional registration – offers are already available to users. Details can be found here.
“Mastercard's European Privileges Portfolio is renowned for its exceptional selection of exclusive offers, tailored experiences, and premium benefits. This collaboration will enable us to curate an even more diverse and enticing range of rewards for our cardholders, ensuring they enjoy a truly elevated and personalized payment experience. Through this partnership, we aim to exceed the expectations of our valued customers”, says Igor Koroshev, CMO of Blackcatcard.
Blackcatcard’s clients who are enrolled in the exclusive Mastercard program benefit from year-round access to special offers and promotions. This provides ample opportunity to get discounts up to 30%! Within the wide range of options, Blackcatcard clients will certainly be able to access offers from major fashion, clothing, and accessory brands such as adidas, all sole, My Bag, and online retailers like Zalando or YOOX. In the travel vertical, Blackcatcard users will find the best services offered by Booking.com, easyJet, Disneyland Paris, Avis, Hertz, Rentalcars.com, among many others. In the beauty and well-being sector, offers from Garmin, GLOSSYBOX, LOOKFANTASTIC, and Mankind stand out.
The program’s partners provide various options for bonus retrieval. It can be a universal code, a request for a personal code, a link to receive a discount, and other options. To find out how to receive a bonus, a specific country and specific merchant need to be selected. Detailed information can be found on Blackcatcard’s website.
All the benefits provided by Mastercard's European Privileges Portfolio complement Blackcatcard’s own loyalty program, developed in partnership with FINTECH ASSETS OÜ*.
*This promotion is only available to active Blackcatcard account holders. Terms & conditions will be redeemed on a promotional page delivered to a Blackcatcard customer via email or other internal communication channels. Blackcatcard is issued by Papaya, Ltd. Papaya, Ltd. is licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI). Registration number C55146.
**The rewards are provided by FINTECH ASSETS OÜ. More details here.
