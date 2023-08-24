Fraser Institute News Release: Only 2 Canadian cities rank in top half of 141 metropolitan cities in Canada and the US on employment income

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a ranking of employment incomes in the largest 141 metropolitan areas in Canada and the United States, only two Canadian cities rank in the top half, with most Canadian metro areas ranking near the bottom, finds a new study published by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.



“Canadians in our largest urban centres are generally earning less employment income than people living in comparable American cities,” said Ben Eisen, Fraser Institute senior fellow and co-author of Comparing Median Employment Income in Large Canadian and American Metropolitan Areas.

The study compares median employment income—wages, salaries and commissions from paid and self-employment income (net) before taxes and government transfers—in the 141 largest metropolitan areas in Canada and the United States.

Out of the 14 Canadian CMAs included in the study, only two rank in the top half, while the bottom ten per cent of the rankings includes a significant number of Canadian metropolitan areas—lagging far behind their American counterparts.

The highest-ranking Canadian metro area is Ottawa-Gatineau (52 out of 141), at $45,500, followed closely by Edmonton (53) at $45,470, then Calgary (72) at $43,870. The lowest ranking Canadian CMAs are St. Catharines-Niagara (138) at $31,540, London (135) at $36,180, and lastly Montreal (134) at $36,660.

Crucially, Canada's largest cities, including Montreal (134th), Toronto (127th), and Vancouver (131st), which represent a significant portion (35.9 per cent) of the country's population, rank among the lowest employment incomes in all 141 cities in the analysis.

“Employment incomes are generally higher in US metropolitan areas—big and small—than they are in Canadian cities,” said Eisen.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ben Eisen, Senior Fellow

Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:

Drue MacPherson, 604-688-0221 ext. 721, drue.macpherson@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter and Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org