Ceramic & Porcelain Tableware Market worth $8.1 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ceramic & Porcelain Tableware Market is projected to grow from USD 6.7 billion in 2023 to USD 8.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Ceramic and porcelain tableware are essential components of dining experiences worldwide. These tableware items, including dishes, plates, bowls, cups, and saucers, are crafted from ceramic or porcelain materials and are renowned for their elegance, durability, and versatility. The ceramic and porcelain tableware market caters to a wide range of consumers, including households, restaurants, hotels, cafes, and other food service establishments. Ceramic and porcelain tableware play a vital role in enhancing dining experiences across various settings. With their timeless elegance, durability, and versatility, they continue to be in high demand among consumers worldwide. The market's growth is driven by factors such as increasing disposable income, the rise of the hospitality industry, evolving consumer preferences, and the influence of social media. As the market continues to evolve, innovation and design will be key factors shaping its future.

List of Key Players in Ceramic & Porcelain Tableware Market :

Villeroy & Boch AG (Germany) Fiskars Group (Finland) Noritake Co., Ltd. (Japan) RAK Ceramics PJSC (United Arab Emirates) Lifetime Brands Inc. (US) Lenox Corporation (US) Rosenthal GmbH (Germany) Churchill China (UK) Limited (England) Richard Ginori Srl (Italy)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Ceramic & Porcelain Tableware Market :

Drivers: The growth of the hospitality industry propelled the demand for the ceramic and porcelain tableware market Restraint: High production costs in the ceramic and porcelain tableware market Challenges: Low durability in ceramic and porcelain tableware Opportunity: Leveraging the resurgence of artisanal and handcrafted ceramic and porcelain tableware

Key Findings of the Study:

By Material, Porcelain account for the fastest-growing material during the forecast period.

The pressure casting technology is expected to experience significant growth at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

The beverageware is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

By Application, Household account for the fastest-growing application during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel, Online accounts for the fastest growing channel during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market during the forecast period.

Based on material, the bone china segment is projected to register second highest cagr during the forecast period. Bone china is a premium material used in the production of ceramic and porcelain tableware. Its unique properties and characteristics drive its popularity in the market. the drivers for bone china in the ceramic and porcelain tableware market include its elegance and aesthetics, strength and durability, lightweight and thinness, excellent heat retention, design versatility, customization options, perception of luxury, and its preference in fine dining settings. These features contribute to bone china's premium positioning and sustained demand in the market.

Based on product, the dinnerware holds the largest market share in the Ceramic and porcelain tableware market during the forecast period. The ceramic and porcelain dinnerware market is a significant segment within the broader tableware industry. These materials are popular choices for both households and commercial establishments due to their aesthetic appeal, durability, and versatility. The market caters to diverse consumer preferences, offering a wide range of designs, colors, patterns, and shapes to suit various dining settings and lifestyles. The ceramic and porcelain dinnerware market is expected to witness continued growth due to the factors mentioned above. As consumer preferences and lifestyles evolve, manufacturers that embrace innovation, sustainability, and customization can position themselves for success in this dynamic and competitive market.

Based on application, the commercial accounted for the largest market share in 2023. The commercial market for ceramic and porcelain tableware is a significant segment within the broader food service industry. As the hospitality and dining sectors continue to grow globally, the demand for high-quality and visually appealing tableware remains strong. Restaurants and hotels, in particular, play a crucial role in driving commercial sales, as they require large quantities of tableware for daily use by their patrons.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the Ceramic and porcelain tableware market in 2023, with India the fastest market in the region during the forecast period. The growing popularity of e-commerce and online shopping in the region has made ceramic and porcelain tableware more accessible to consumers. Online retail platforms enable consumers to explore a wide range of options and make convenient purchases. Consumer preferences in the region are continually evolving, driven by factors such as exposure to global trends, social media influence, and a desire for unique and personalized tableware designs. the ceramic and porcelain tableware market in the Asia Pacific region is driven by cultural significance, the rising middle-class population, urbanization, the hospitality industry's demand, evolving consumer preferences, the preference for premium products, sustainability concerns, customization opportunities, export potential, and the growth of e-commerce. As these drivers continue to shape consumer behavior, the market is expected to witness steady growth and diversification.

