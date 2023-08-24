European Investment bank to further support VET project in Ukraine 

On 23 August, the European Investment Bank (EIB), the Bank of the European Union, and the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine signed a cooperation agreement on consultancy services to support Ukraine’s Vocational Education and Training (VET) project.

The cooperation includes an EU grant of €8.5 million from the Neighbourhood Investment Platform (NIP). The grant will cover technical assistance for project preparation, procurement and implementation, as well as communication and visibility purposes.

This grant complements an EIB loan of €58 million signed in 2021 to finance the construction, renovation and upgrade of existing VET schools, and will further boost interest in vocational education among young people, according to an EIB press release.

“Everything is under fire in Ukraine, including education, but the country remains focused on its future despite the challenges posed by Russia’s war,” said Teresa Czerwińska, EIB Vice-President, responsible for Bank operations in Ukraine. “Rebuilding Ukraine will depend on the knowledge and skills of its people, who have inspired the world with their resilience.”

“This EIB loan, supported by an EU grant, will contribute in the most relevant manner to our EU4Skills programme, by making vocational education accessible to a greater number of Ukrainians,” said Remi Duflot, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

He added that besides its importance for the country’s reconstruction and future demography, VET can also be an instrument for veterans to reintegrate civilian life.

Find out more

Press release