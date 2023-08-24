‘Ukraine’s strength lies in its people’, says Ursula von der Leyen on Ukraine’s Independence Day 

The European Union has congratulated Ukraine on the 32nd anniversary of independence, which the country celebrates today, 24 August.

“Ukraine’s strength lies in its people. In their courage, their force and enduring hope in a future of peace and prosperity in a united Europe,” President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen says in a video message. “They are an inspiration to all Europeans”.

“The EU stands by you as you fight to safeguard our joint security. And we will continue to support you with weapons, politically, financially, providing humanitarian assistance, hosting refugees, implementing sanctions against the aggressor,” Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas said in his congratulatory message.

On the eve of Ukraine’s Independence Day, EU buildings in Brussels were decorated with the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

“We pay tribute to the brave women and men who are fighting for their country and for our European values. We stand by you, our dear friends, for as long as it takes,” says a Facebook post by the European Commission.

To celebrate the Ukraine Independence Day, an Ukrainian NGO ‘Ukraine Shelter’ is organising on 24-27 August a virtual charity run ‘Run for Ukraine’ in order to raise funds to help families who leave front-line cities and occupied territories in search of temporary shelter.

Ukraine Shelter started in February 2022 to provide help for Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion by manually matching Ukrainians who had to flee the country with host families in 60+ different countries. Since February 2022, the NGO has found temporary accommodations for 500+ families.

The project was launched by the Eastern Europe Foundation (EEF), which implements two EU-funded civil society projects in Ukraine (3D project and Spilnodiia programme).

