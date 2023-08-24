By 2030, Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Will Surpass $12.2 Bn at 5.3% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research, the Polyurethane Adhesives Market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years. Valued at USD 8.5 Billion in 2022, it is projected to reach a value of USD 12.2 Billion by 2030. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.3% between 2023 and 2030. It's important to keep an eye on this market as it continues to evolve and expand.



Polyurethane adhesives have emerged as a cornerstone of modern industrial applications, revolutionizing the way materials are bonded together across various sectors. These versatile adhesives, composed of urethane polymers, offer remarkable strength, flexibility, and durability. The market for polyurethane adhesives has witnessed remarkable growth, driven by the demand for efficient and reliable bonding solutions across industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, and packaging. As the world continues to embrace innovation and efficiency, the polyurethane adhesives market stands at the forefront of adhesive technology.

Top Report Findings:

The global polyurethane adhesives market is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Automotive and transportation sectors are among the primary end-users of polyurethane adhesives, driven by lightweight construction trends.

Asia-Pacific remains a dominant market due to rapid industrialization and infrastructure development.



Top Companies in The Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market

Arkema S.A.

Henkel AG & CO. KGAA

3M Company

H.B. Fuller Company

Sika AG



Polyurethane Adhesives Market Dynamics:

The polyurethane adhesives market is propelled by a combination of factors, including the growing demand for lightweight and efficient bonding solutions in industries such as automotive, construction, and electronics. The versatility of polyurethane adhesives, enabling their application on diverse substrates, has significantly contributed to their rising popularity. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly adhesives has spurred the development of eco-friendly polyurethane adhesive formulations. As manufacturers continue to innovate and optimize adhesive properties, the market is projected to expand even further.

Top Trends in Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market:

Green Initiatives: Environmental concerns have pushed manufacturers to develop bio-based polyurethane adhesives, aligning with sustainability goals. High-Performance Bonding: The demand for adhesives capable of withstanding extreme conditions, such as temperature variations and moisture exposure, has led to the formulation of advanced polyurethane adhesives. Customization: Adhesive manufacturers are offering tailored solutions to meet specific customer requirements, enabling better bonding on various substrates. Increasing R&D: Ongoing research and development efforts are focusing on enhancing the overall adhesive performance, ensuring better adhesion and durability. Automation Integration: Industries are adopting automated adhesive application processes, increasing efficiency and precision in bonding operations.



Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Segmentation

By Type

Solvent-based Polyurethane Adhesives

Water-based Polyurethane Adhesives

Reactive polyurethane adhesives



By Technology

Hot melt polyurethane adhesives

Reactive polyurethane adhesives

UV-cured polyurethane adhesives



By End-Use Industry

Automotive Construction

Packaging

Industrial Manufacturing

Electronics

Woodworking



By Application

Bonding

Sealing

Laminating

Coating

Potting

Encapsulating

Challenges:

However, amidst the rapid growth, the polyurethane adhesives market faces challenges such as: Polyurethane adhesives' relatively higher cost compared to conventional options. Volatile raw material prices impacting the overall production cost. Stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions, compelling manufacturers to develop low-VOC formulations.

Opportunities:

Despite challenges, the market presents lucrative opportunities including: Rising demand from the medical sector for disposable medical devices and equipment. Expanding applications in the electronics industry for bonding sensitive components. Collaborations and strategic partnerships for innovative product development.

Recent Development

March 2023: Arkema S.A. acquired Ashland's Performance Adhesives business in the United States. This acquisition will strengthen Arkema's position in the adhesive solution market and expand its product portfolio.

Danimer H.B. Fuller Company announced the acquisition of Apollo, the UK's largest independent manufacturer of liquid adhesives, coatings, and primers for the roofing, industrial, and construction markets. This acquisition will help H.B. Fuller expand its presence in the UK and Europe.

Henkel introduced new products, such as Loctite Liofol LA 7818 RE / 6231 RE and Loctite Liofol LA 7102 RE / 6902 RE, to promote recyclability in the packaging industry. These products are made with recycled content and are designed to be easy to disassemble and recycle.

Sika planned to establish a new technology center and manufacturing factory for high-quality adhesives and sealants in Pune, India. This investment will help Sika expand its production capacity and meet the growing demand for adhesives and sealants in India.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current market size of the polyurethane adhesives market and what is its projected growth rate?

Which end-use industries are driving the demand for polyurethane adhesives?

What are the key trends shaping the polyurethane adhesives market landscape?

How are manufacturers addressing environmental concerns through adhesive formulations?

What are the challenges faced by stakeholders in the polyurethane adhesives market?

How does the market landscape differ across regions?

What are the recent advancements in polyurethane adhesive technology?

What strategies are prominent players employing to gain a competitive edge?

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 8.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 12.2 Billion CAGR 5.3% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & CO. KGAA, 3M Company, Sika AG, Arkema S.A Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/polyurethane-adhesives-market-1121/customization-request



Regional Analysis:

In North America, the polyurethane adhesives market has gained substantial traction due to the robust presence of industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics. The region's focus on sustainable manufacturing aligns with the growing demand for eco-friendly adhesive solutions. Additionally, stringent regulations on automotive emissions have driven the adoption of lightweight materials, consequently boosting the demand for polyurethane adhesives in vehicle assembly. With a thriving research and development ecosystem, North America remains at the forefront of adhesive innovations, further fueling the growth of the polyurethane adhesives market.

