Vaadin’s New Multilingual AI-Powered Form Filler Makes it Easy for Developers to Create Business Apps That Saves Users Time

Business apps can automatically fill in forms from PDFs, receipts, emails, and chats in multiple languages

TURKU, Finland, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaadin , a provider of Java web application platforms, today announced the launch of AI Form Filler, an add-on to Vaadin Flow that can automatically fill out forms based on unstructured text in a wide range of languages. Using AI Form Filler, developers can easily incorporate features to fill in forms from receipts, emails, PDFs, and chat conversations into their Vaadin-based business applications.

While developers know it is possible to fill out a form by extracting relevant information from unstructured text using large-language models such as OpenAI’s GPT, integrating this functionality into each web application or use case can be challenging and time-consuming. Developers who want to leverage OpenAI’s GPT in their business applications must do all the work to set up the appropriate prompt engineering and context to extract the relevant information from unstructured text. They also must implement the logic to use the extracted data to fill in the many different types of UI components in their forms—all of which take significant developer time and effort.

Vaadin’s AI Form Filler allows developers to easily embed the AI experience into their business applications, increasing developer efficiencies while elevating the user experience.

Samples of how developers can use Vaadin’s AI Form Filler functionality include:

Adding PDF invoices in multiple languages to an ERP application

Automatically creating an expense item from a scanned receipt

Extracting information from an email to an order form

Using a chatbot conversation to fill out a support ticket

“For developers, the promise of OpenAI’s GPT has been limited by the amount of effort and time spent on the manual processes of setup and integration,” said Kim Weins, head of product at Vaadin. “Vaadin’s new AI Form Filler delivers extraordinary gains in developer efficiency and impact, accelerates feature development, and positions even the smallest companies for remarkable growth, innovation, and competitive advantage—-all while making business applications more valuable and more efficient for end users.”

AI Form Filler is currently available as an Experimental feature and works with Vaadin Flow 24 or later. It is free to all users through at least the end of 2023.

About Vaadin

Vaadin, a provider of modern web frameworks for Java, empowers developers around the globe to create intuitive web applications that their users will love. Vaadin makes it faster and easier to develop and modernize enterprise applications based on Java. Customers report an average of 44% savings in developing a web UI with Vaadin compared with other approaches. Vaadin is the company behind the open-source Vaadin Flow framework for full-stack Java applications and the Hilla framework for hybrid TypeScript/Java applications. Trusted by 40% of Fortune 500 companies and 100,000+ developers worldwide, Vaadin has been helping organizations accelerate the development of web front ends for enterprise Java applications for over 20 years.

