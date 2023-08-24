Global Data Center Accelerator Market to Reach US$ 89.8 Billion by 2031, Growing at a 22.5% CAGR: Report by Transparency Market Research

The need for high-performance computing is anticipated to grow over the forecast period, driving the growth of the data center accelerator market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global market for data center accelerator was estimated to be worth a market valuation of US$ 14.4 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to advance with a booming 22.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to gain US$ 89.8 billion.



In high-performance computing (HPC), complicated calculations are carried out quickly. These need a lot of processing power and memory, which may be found in sizable, specialized data centers. Large data volumes are frequently involved in HPC applications, necessitating a big storage capacity.

The storage options required to accommodate enormous data volumes may be found in data centers. The widespread use of AI and self-driving cars is increasing demand for strong processors and accelerators, quicker memory, as well as high-speed networking technology. In turn, this is anticipated to accelerate the expansion of the data center accelerator market in the near future.

Another crucial component of HPC is efficient high-speed networking, which enables quick data transmission and communication between various nodes in an HPC system. The requisite high-speed links are offered by data centers.

Accelerators are specialized hardware components intended to speed up particular tasks like scientific simulations or machine learning. Examples of accelerators are GPUs and Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs).

The infrastructure of the data center is designed to accommodate these accelerators, providing optimal speed and scalability for HPC activities. The market value of data center accelerator is increasing due to the spike in HPC demand.

Request Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=82760

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 14.4 Bn Estimated Value US$ 89.8 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 22.5% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 164 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Application Regions Covered North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Advanced Micro Devices, Advantech Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Enflame Technology, Fujitsu, Google Inc., Graphcore, Gyrfalcon Technology Inc., Huawei Technologies, Intel Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, Leapmind Inc., Marvell, Meta Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NEC Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qnap Systems, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SambaNova Systems, Inc., Semptian,Wave Computing

Key Findings of the Market Report

The GPU category is projected to dominate the industry over the forecast period.

The rise of the data center accelerator industry is being driven by an increase in the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

The data center accelerator market is growing as more businesses across sectors depend on these services for operational needs.

Data center accelerators improve these AI services' capabilities by accelerating data processing, which enables companies to provide insights more quickly.

Market Trends for Data Center Accelerators

During the projected period, it is anticipated that the GPU type segment will dominate the market. GPUs have become the preferred accelerator in modern data centers due to their benefits in managing big data demands and complicated computations.

Contrary to CPUs, which can only manage a few threads quickly, graphics processing units (GPUs) are built to do several processes simultaneously. For AI and ML tasks, which frequently include analyzing massive data sets, this parallel processing is quite advantageous.

The majority of AI and ML frameworks, including TensorFlow and PyTorch, include strong GPU acceleration support. GPUs are a desirable choice for learning and inference because of this interoperability. GPUs are used in the infrastructure of major cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Azure to power their AI and ML systems.



For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=82760<ype=S

Data Center Accelerator Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the data center accelerator market in different regions. The are:

From 2023 to 2031, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the greatest share. The market dynamics of the area are being fueled by the rise in digital content consumption and the increase in data usage in China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Market demographics in North America are significantly augmented by the presence of digital giants, considerable investments in data management, and the quick adoption of new technologies. A significant market in the area for data center accelerators is the United States.

Global Data Center Accelerator Market: Key Players

Major manufacturers are creating powerful and affordable accelerators to expand their market share within the data center accelerator space. Companies that specialize in data center accelerators set themselves apart by offering specific ML services, AI applications, and tools. They are also creating accelerators for data centers that use less energy.

Leading companies in this sector include Advanced Micro Devices, Advantech Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Enflame Technology, Fujitsu, Alphabet Inc., Graphcore, Gyrfalcon Technology Inc., Huawei Technologies, Intel Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, Leapmind Inc., Marvell, Meta Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NEC Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qnap Systems, Inc., Qualcomm.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for data center accelerators are:

NVIDIA unveiled its Data Center Platform Play during GTC 2023 in March of 2023. This launch offers cutting-edge technology and solutions to meet varied computing needs as part of a holistic plan to handle various data center requirements.

The newest chip from Meta Inc. was given the moniker "Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA)" in 2023. It is intended to increase the efficiency of AI inferencing and training activities.

A four-year plan for Intel's data center strategy, centered on a trilogy of Infrastructure Processing Unit (IPU) generations, was created in 2023. Each successive generation combines an ASIC with an FPGA.



If You want to Purchase Specific Insights by Segment/Region/Competitor, Request for Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=82760

Global Data Center Accelerator Market Segmentation

Type CPU GPU ASIC FPGA Others

Application Advance Data Analytics AI/ML Training and Inference Computing Security and Encryption Network Functions Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America





Read More Related Reports:

Demand for BCD Power IC Market - Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

5G Test Equipment Industry Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031

E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Growth

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com