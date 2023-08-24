Pet Grooming Services Market to Garner USD 4.3 Billion by 2031 Registering at a CAGR of 5.4% Says, TMR

Increase in efficiency in pet grooming brought on by equipment advances and number of consumers who wish to keep their dogs healthy and clean is anticipated to fuel the global pet grooming service market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. The global market for pet grooming services was estimated to be worth a market valuation around US$ 2.7 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to advance with a steady 5.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 4.3 billion.



The expansion of the global market for pet grooming services is being driven by an increase in demand for routine pet grooming. Recent market trends include hair coloring, style, and humanizing pets. Service providers offer both in-person and at-home grooming services.

The demand for pet grooming services throughout the world is being driven by rising customer concerns about the health and welfare of their pets. Owners are more concerned with safeguarding their dogs' health, cleanliness, and general wellbeing as the tendency of considering pets as family members grows.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 2.7 Bn Estimated Value US$ 4.3 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.4% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 170 Pages Market Segmentation Service Type, Pet Type, Age Group,

Mode of Operation, Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Anvis, Inc., Aussie Pet Mobile, Doggyman H.A. Co, Ltd., Hollywood Grooming, Inc., Muddy Paws, The Pooch Mobile, Wag Labs, Inc., Pawz & Company, Aussie Pet Mobile, PetSmart LLC, PetSmart LLC, Pet Palace, Prodiet Pet Foods, Inc., Petvalu

Key Findings of Market Report

In terms of pet type, dogs held the majority of market share for pet grooming services globally in 2022.

Pet grooming has become quite doable because to the ease of easy availability of pet services.

Innovations within the pet grooming services industry include the availability of mobile pet grooming and veterinarian services that offer professional care and individualized individual attention.

During the time of forecasting, North America is expected to dominate the worldwide industry.



Market Trends for Pet Grooming Services

In terms of pet type, the dog segment held a major market share for pet grooming services globally in 2022. There are almost 900 million dogs in the globe, of whom more than 471 million are maintained as pets, and the remainder are regarded as stray dogs, as reported by WorldAnimalFoundation.org.

The dog segment led the global pet grooming service market in 2022 due to broad appeal, various breeds with particular grooming demands, regular maintenance needed, strong human-animal relationship, social media effect on grooming trends, as well as the impact of dog exhibitions and events.



Global Pet Grooming Services Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the pet grooming services market in different regions. They are:

North America is expected to dominate the global market over the course of the projection. This is explained by the region's biggest number of domesticated animals like cats and dogs.

One of the nations with a high dog population is North America. There is a great requirement for periodic and frequent grooming operations in the area. Association activities, like those of the National Groomer Association of Canada, can help the local market expand.

Pet grooming services market prediction predicts that Asia Pacific would have quicker growth in the next years. The main variables influencing the market in the area are a growth in disposable income, a spike in the number of pet groomers, and the humanization of pets.



Global Pet Grooming Services Market: Key Players

Leading businesses are making major investments in research and development to meet pet owners' demands. These are concentrating on providing at-home pet grooming services with the goal of gaining a significant market share.

The leading companies in the industry include Pawz & Company, Aussie Pet Mobile, Doggyman H.A. Co, Ltd., Hollywood Grooming, Inc., Muddy Paws, The Pooch Mobile, Wag Labs, Inc., Aussie Pet Mobile, PetSmart LLC, Pet Palace, Prodiet Pet Foods, Inc., Petvalu, and Chewy.



Some developments by the key players in the global market for pet grooming services are:

A posh pet resort by Wag Hotels debuted on March 13th, 2023. These hotels provide a wide range of services in addition to pet boarding as well as grooming. Pets resort and spa is a new concept in the pet grooming service sector.

Aussie Pet Mobile stated on January 27 2023 that it now provides a variety of services, including pickup and drop-off, location-specific services, and efficient pet care and grooming.

With the aid of a General Atlantic investment, Village Pet Care debuted new pet care services on January 18, 2023. The potential to further enter the pet grooming as well as service sector will be provided by this finance.



Global Pet Grooming Services Market Segmentation

Service Type



Bathing Services

Fur Brushing Eye and Ear Cleaning Hair Trimming Nail Trimming De-shedding Treatments Massage Deworming Dental Services Others (anal gland expression, demitting treatments, etc.)



Pet Type



Dog

Cat Horse Others (rabbits, hamsters, etc.)



Age Group



Junior

Adult Senior





Mode of Operation



Mobile

At Salon



Region



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America





