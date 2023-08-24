BATH DELUXE's Design Living 365: Scandinavian Bathroom Excellence in Central EU

Design Living 365 Bathroom in Black (Jorvik Collection) Jorvik Electronic Toilet, 36 cm, White Glossy (Design Living 365) Design Living 365 Logo Black & White

Founders with 30+ years of experience bring top-quality Scandinavian design to Germany, Austria, Netherlands, and more.

The combination of good material, good technology and the desire to fulfil the customer‘s needs – that is a good end result for me.” — Allan René Christiansen

KöGE, DENMARK, DENMARK, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BATH DELUXE, S.R.O. Launches Design Living 365: Over Two Decades of Scandinavian Bathroom Excellence Now Available in Central Europe

BATH DELUXE, S.R.O., a distinguished name with over 23 years of unparalleled reputation in the Scandinavian market, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new e-commerce store, Design Living 365. This venture is set to cater to central European regions, including Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

About the Founders:

Design Living 365 was conceived by two visionary Danes, Finn Hansen and Allan René Christiansen. Both hail from the Northern part of Jutland in Denmark and united in Prague, where they combined their extensive experience and passion for design to redefine living.

Allan René Christiansen, with his rich background as a buyer and product developer for IKEA, and Finn Hansen, with his vast experience in bathroom and sanitary products from industry leaders like Ahlsell-Group and DT-Group, bring over 30 years of professional expertise to the table.

Their shared vision is to deliver top-quality design products at reasonable prices across the European Union. They have already made significant inroads, selling products in countries like Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Croatia. Their ambitious goal is to cover the entire EU by 2030.

Allan emphasizes the harmonious blend of superior materials, cutting-edge technology, and a keen desire to meet customer needs.

“To me, it is all about pursuing the love for a product, that you yourself are proud of, and the joy of handing over a product to others, that will make them feel at home. So, when the customer is just as pleased with their new bathroom as I am – that does something for me,” says Finn Hansen.

A Legacy of Trust and Excellence:

With its rich history and unwavering commitment to quality, BATH DELUXE has been synonymous with high-end Scandinavian bathrooms. Design Living 365 aims to extend this legacy of trust and excellence to central Europe, ensuring customers receive the same standard of quality that Scandinavian patrons have cherished for years.

For more insights into the founders' journey and the company's mission, visit Design Living 365's About Page.

