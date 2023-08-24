Paper Chemicals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Paper Chemicals Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Paper Chemicals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the paper chemicals market. As per TBRC’s paper chemicals market forecast, the paper chemicals market size is predicted to reach a value of $43.77 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 2.8% through the forecast period.

The increase in usage of paper-based packaging is driving the paper chemicals market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest paper chemicals market share. Major players in the paper chemicals market include Kemira Oyj, BASF, Solenis, Akzonobel NV, Ecolab, Ashland Inc., Harima Chemicals Group, Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Archroma, Thermax Limited, Evonik Industries AG, Kolb Distribution.

Paper Chemicals Market Segments

1) By Chemical Type: Bleaching Chemicals, Pulping Chemicals, Functional Chemicals

2) By Form: Specialty, Commodity

3) By Application: Packaging And Board, Printing And Writing, Hygiene Products

Paper chemicals are chemicals that improve their qualities, such as lighting, color development, and strength, making it tear-and water-resistant. The paper chemicals are mainly used in the customization or production of paper.

