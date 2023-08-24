Tolentino: Free access to education, a basic human right

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" N. Tolentino on Thursday maintained that free access to education is a basic human right for all Filipinos. And that the lack of national government funds should not hinder the Filipino youth to access opportunities.

In an interview with ANC program Headstart, Tolentino, who is also chairman of the Senate Justice and Human Rights Committee, disagreed with the pronouncement of Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno to scrap Republic Act 10931 or the free college education law.

Diokno claimed the program is "unsustainable." Senator Tolentino stressed that "there is a constitutional provision that free access to education should always be maintained."

"I am for free access to education, and I am for more opportunities for our youth," the senator added.

He further concluded: "Hindi po siguro dapat maging dahilan ang kakulangan sa salapi ng pamahalaang nasyonal na hindi sila mapagbigyan ng pagkakataong mag-aral."