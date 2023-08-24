PHILIPPINES, August 24 - Press Release

August 24, 2023 Villanueva: WFH law meant to address worsening traffic in Metro Manila When we authored and sponsored the Telecommuting or the Work-from-Home Law in 2019, our intention was to address the worsening traffic situation, especially in the metropolitan areas. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the whole world, we saw the full implementation of the law and how productivity was not halted because of the alternative working arrangements provided. In fact, e-commerce and digital transactions grew by 20% from 2021 to 2022, even while most people are still working from home. The pandemic may be over but our traffic situation has gotten more intolerable. According to a 2018 Japan International Cooperation Agency study, the Philippines lost P3.5 billion a day due to the heavy traffic in Metro Manila. In December 2022, in a project report for the Comprehensive Traffic Management Plan, JICA noted that "transportation costs of road users, comprising vehicle operating cost and travel time cost, is now at P4.9 billion per day in Metro Manila, which will increase to P9.4 billion a day by 2027 if nothing is done." While inflation has slowed down to 4.7% in July 2023 from 5.4% in June 2023, the average inflation rate from January to July 2023 is still at 6.8%. This still puts financial constraints on our commuters, especially our minimum wage earners receiving a salary of P610 per day in the National Capital Region. The WFH Law was also instrumental for the IT-BPO sector wherein 23,000 new jobs were created in 2020 and 100,000 in 2021 with revenues increasing by around 12% in 2021, reaching a total of $28.8 billion. We filed Senate Bill No. 135 which seeks to allow alternative work arrangements for companies registered with the Investment Promotion Agencies. WFH and other alternative work setup are here to stay and seen to further improve productivity, ease traffic burden, improve work-life balance, reduce our workers' expenses and contribute to the overall health of the economy. Villanueva: WFH law solusyon sa malalang trapik sa Metro Manila Nang i-author at i-sponsoran natin ang Telecommuting or the Work-from-Home Law noong 2019, layunin natin na mabigyan ng solusyon ang lumalalang sitwasyon ng trapiko sa bansa, lalo na sa metropolitan areas. Subalit noong tumama ang COVID-19 pandemic sa buong mundo, nakita natin ang buong implementasyon ng batas at kung paanong hindi natigil ang pagiging produktibo ng mga tao dahil sa ibinigay na alternatibong working arrangement. Sa katunayan, lumago ng 20% mula 2021 hanggang 2022 ang e-commerce at digital transactions kahit na karamihan sa mga tao ay nagtatrabaho sa bahay. Maaaring tapos na ang pandemya subalit mas lumalala naman ang sitwasyon ng trapiko lalo na sa Metro Manila. Ayon sa pag-aaral ng Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) noong 2018, P13.8 bilyon ang nawawala sa Pilipinas kada araw dahil sa matinding trapik sa Kamaynilaan. Sa project report ng Compress Traffic Management Plan noong December 2022, sinabi ng JICA na ang transportation cost ng mga road user, na binubuo ng vehicle operating cost at travel time cost, ay aabot sa P5.9 bilyon kada araw sa Metro Manila, at tataas pa ito sa P9.4 bilyon kada araw sa taong 2027 kung hindi aaksyunan. Bagama't ang inflation ay bumaba na sa 4.7% nitong July 2023 mula sa 5.4% noong June 2023, ang average inflation rate mula January hanggang July 2023 ay nanatili naman sa 6.8%. Ito'y pabigat sa ating mga commuter, lalo na't ang ating minimum wage earners ay tumatanggap lamang ng sweldong P610 kada araw sa National Capital Region. Ang WFH ay malaking tulong rin para sa IT-BPO sector kung saan nakapaglikha sila ng 23,000 bagong trabaho noong 2020 at 100,000 naman noong 2021 at kasabay rin nito ang paglaki ng kita ng mahigit 12% noong 2021 na umabot sa kabuuang $28.8 bilyon. Inihain din natin ang Senate Bill No. 135 na naglalayong payagan ang alternative work arrangement para sa mga kumpanyang nakarehistro sa Investment Promotion Agencies. Ang WFH at ibang alternative work set up ay hindi na mawawala at inaasahang magpapabuti pa sa productivity, makakabawas ng mabigat na daloy ng trapiko, magpapaganda sa work-life balance, makakabawas sa gastusin ng ating mga manggagawa at makakapag-ambag sa pangkalahatang kalusugan ng ekonomiya.