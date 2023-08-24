Global Ultralight And Light Aircraft Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Ultralight And Light Aircraft Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Ultralight And Light Aircraft Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the ultralight and light aircraft market. As per TBRC’s ultralight and light aircraft market forecast, the ultralight and light aircraft market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.02 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.5% through the forecast period.

The rising usage of UAVs in military operations has significantly contributed to the growth of the ultralight and light aircraft market. North America is expected to hold the largest ultralight and light aircraft market share. Major players in the ultralight and light aircraft market include Textron Inc., Pilatus Aircraft Limited, Piper Aircraft Inc., Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM, Cirrus Aircraft, Aeropro SRO, American Legend Aircraft Company, Autogyro GmbH, Evektor Spol SRO, Flight Design General Aviation GmbH, Jabiru Aircraft Pty Limited, P&M Aviation.

Ultralight And Light Aircraft Market Segments

1) By Aircraft: Ultralight Aircraft, Light Aircraft

2) By Technology: CTOL, VTOL

3) By Propulsion: Electric/Hybrid, Conventional

4) By Application: Civil & Commercial, Military

The ultralight and light aircraft are microlight aircraft or lightweight aircraft with a fixed wing and have a capacity of one to two people, and their speed limit and weight vary according to the requirements of different regions. These aircraft are used for recreational and short-distance flying.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Ultralight And Light Aircraft Market Trends And Strategies

4. Ultralight And Light Aircraft Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Ultralight And Light Aircraft Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

