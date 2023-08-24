Global WiFi as a Service Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's WiFi as a Service Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “WiFi as a Service Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the WiFi as a service market. As per TBRC’s WiFi as a service market forecast, the WiFi as a service market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.69 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.4% through the forecast period.
The increase in the adoption and deployment of WiFi systems is expected to propel the growth of the WiFi as a Service market. North America is expected to hold the largest WiFi as a service market share. Major players in the WiFi as a service market include Arista, Aruba, Cisco, Viasat, Extreme Networks, Fortinet, Huawei Technologies, iPass, Juniper Networks, Rogers Communication, Singtel, Fujitsu Limited.
WiFi as a Service Market Segments
1) By Component: Professional Services, Managed Services
2) By Location Type: Indoor, Outdoor
3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
4) By End Use Industry: Telecom and IT, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality, Transportation, Retail, Other End Users
The WiFi as a service refer to a subscription-based service integrating three essential components - software, infrastructure, and managed services. WiFi as a service is used to cut expenses, increase security and bring expertise to the external IT team.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. WiFi as a Service Market Trends And Strategies
4. WiFi as a Service Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. WiFi as a Service Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
