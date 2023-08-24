Global Wind Turbine Casting Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Wind Turbine Casting Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Wind Turbine Casting Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the wind turbine casting market. As per TBRC’s wind turbine casting market forecast, the wind turbine casting market size is predicted to reach a value of 2.78 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4% through the forecast period.
Increasing demand for renewable energy is expected to boost the growth of the wind turbine casting market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest wind turbine casting market share. Major players in the wind turbine casting market include Suzlon Energy Limited, Sinovel Wind Group Co Ltd., Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co Ltd., Vestas Co, DHI DCW Group Co Ltd., Premier Heavy Engineering Ltd., Goldwind, Enercon, SHW Casting Technologies GmbH & Co, Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co., Ltd., Global Castings.
Wind Turbine Casting Market Segments
1) By Type: Horizontal Axis, Vertical Axis
2) By Material: Copper, Glass-Reinforced Plastic, Concrete
3) By Application: Onshore, Offshore
4) By End-User: Industrial, Commercial, Residential
Wind turbine casting refers to components that are cast or moulded according to specifications and then assembled to construct wind energy systems. It is designed to capture the air that flows through them in a small pocket of air, pulling the blade down and causing it to revolve.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Wind Turbine Casting Market Trends And Strategies
4. Wind Turbine Casting Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Wind Turbine Casting Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
