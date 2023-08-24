Yacht Charter Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Yacht Charter Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Yacht Charter Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the yacht charter market. As per TBRC’s yacht charter market forecast, the yacht charter market size is predicted to reach a value of $22.02 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.2% through the forecast period.

The growing popularity of luxury marine tourism is expected to propel the growth of the yacht charter market going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest yacht charter market share. Major players in the yacht charter market include Northrop & Johnson, Yachtico Inc., Sailogy S.A., Burgess, Princess Yacht Charter, Fraser Yacht, Beneteau S.A, Sunseeker International Ltd., The Moorings Limited, Camper & Nicholsons International Ltd., Sunsail Worldwide Sailing Ltd., Argo Nautical Limited, Kiriacoulis Mediterranean Cruises Shipping.

Yacht Charter Market Segments

1) By Type: Motorized Yacht, Sailing Yacht, Other Types

2) By Contract: Bareboat Charter, Crewed Charter

3) By Size: Large, Medium, Small

4) By Application: Vacation/ Leisure, Sailing, Other Applications

Yacht charter refers to a contract for the provision of sailing or motor yachts on a temporary basis. The charterer, or ship owner, hires out his ship for a price. The skipper of the yacht does not have to be the person who charters the yacht. These are used for a specific period of time as a part of marine tourism for luxurious experiences.

