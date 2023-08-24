Global Green Hydrogen Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Green Hydrogen Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Green Hydrogen Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the green hydrogen market size is predicted to reach $5.48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 38.7%.

The growth in the green hydrogen market is due to the increasing environmental concerns. Europe region is expected to hold the largest green hydrogen market share. Major players in the green hydrogen market include Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Ballard Power Systems, Engie, Fuel Cells Works, Green Hydrogen Systems, Hydrogenics.

Green Hydrogen Market Segments

• By Technology: Alkaline Electrolyzer, Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

• By Application: Power Generation, Transport, Other Applications

• By End-Use Industry: Petrochemicals, Food And Beverages, Medical, Chemical, Glass, Other End-Use Industries

• By Geography: The global green hydrogen market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Green hydrogen gas is created by dividing water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolyzer that can be powered by renewable energy sources. Green hydrogen is environmentally friendly and can be stored and converted back to energy or heat when required.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Green Hydrogen Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

