Global Hadoop Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Hadoop Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hadoop market size is predicted to reach $404.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 40.1%.

The growth in the hadoop market is due to the increase in demand for data analytics. North America region is expected to hold the largest hadoop market share. Major players in the hadoop market include Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Hitachi Data Systems, Hortonworks, Inc., MapR Technologies, MarkLogic.

Hadoop Market Segments

• By Type: Software, Application, Hardware, Services

• By Deployment Model: On Premise, Cloud, Hybrid

• By Enterprise size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

• By Application: Banking & Financial Services (BFSI), Manufacturing, Retail, Telecommunication, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Natural Resources, Trade and Transportation, Government, IT and ITES, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global hadoop market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hadoop refers to an open-source system for storing and processing massive datasets ranging from gigabytes to petabytes. The platform distributes hadoop big data and analytics operations among computing cluster nodes, breaking them down into smaller workloads that can be run in parallel data by clustering several computers. The code in the Hadoop framework is primarily written in Java, however, some native code is written in C.

