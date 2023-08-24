Global Healthcare BPO Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Healthcare BPO Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare BPO Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the healthcare BPO market size is predicted to reach $490.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.2%.

The growth in the healthcare BPO market is due to the rapid increase of clinical process outsourcing. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare BPO market share. Major players in the healthcare BPO market include Accenture, Cognizant, Tata Consultancy Services, Genpact, HCL Business Services, IQVIA, IBM Corporation, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions.

Healthcare BPO Market Segments

• By Provider Service: Revenue Cycle Management, Patient Enrollment And Strategic Planning, Patient Care

• By Payer Service: Human Resource Management, Claims Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Operational/Administrative Management, Care Management, Provider Management, Other Payer Services

• By Pharmaceutical Service: Research And Development, Manufacturing, Non-clinical Service

• By Geography: The global healthcare BPO market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare BPO refers to the activities where the healthcare organization contracts its certain business functions to an external service provider. Healthcare BPO includes the practice of healthcare organizations outsourcing non-core business activities to outside vendors.

