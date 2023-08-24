Submit Release
Arrests Made in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Fifth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce arrests have been made in Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, that occurred in the Fifth District.

 

  • At approximately 11:54 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 900 block of Hamlin Street, Northeast. One of the suspects displayed a handgun in their waistband and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 23-138-777
  • At approximately 12:22 pm, the suspects approached the victims at 9th Street and L Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied. The suspects took one of the victim’s property then fled the scene. CCN: 23-138-782

 

Responding officers apprehended the suspects and recovered a handgun.

 

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Fairmount Heights, MD, and a 15-year-old juvenile male, of Capitol Heights, MD, were arrested and charged with the above offenses.

 

###

