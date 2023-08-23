Senate Bill 887 Printer's Number 1053

PENNSYLVANIA, August 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1053

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

887

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, DUSH, BROWN, KEARNEY AND COMITTA,

AUGUST 23, 2023

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, AUGUST 23, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 9 (Burial Grounds) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in regulation of cemetery companies,

further providing for initial deposits by newly-organized

cemetery companies and for registration and filing affidavit

of compliance.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 301(b) and 304(a)(2) of Title 9 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 301. Initial deposits by newly-organized cemetery companies.

* * *

(b) Exceptions.--The provisions of subsection (a) of this

section shall not apply to any [bona fide church or religious

congregation or any association created by any such bona fide

church or religious congregation.] of the following:

(1) A bona fide church or religious congregation.

(2) An association created by a bona fide church or

religious congregation.

(3) A municipality.

