Senate Bill 887 Printer's Number 1053

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
887
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, DUSH, BROWN, KEARNEY AND COMITTA,
AUGUST 23, 2023
REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, AUGUST 23, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 9 (Burial Grounds) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in regulation of cemetery companies,
further providing for initial deposits by newly-organized
cemetery companies and for registration and filing affidavit
of compliance.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 301(b) and 304(a)(2) of Title 9 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 301. Initial deposits by newly-organized cemetery companies.
* * *
(b) Exceptions.--The provisions of subsection (a) of this
section shall not apply to any [bona fide church or religious
congregation or any association created by any such bona fide
church or religious congregation.] of the following:
(1) A bona fide church or religious congregation.
(2) An association created by a bona fide church or
religious congregation.
(3) A municipality.
