Senate Bill 892 Printer's Number 1054

PENNSYLVANIA, August 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1054

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

892

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, STEFANO AND DUSH, AUGUST 23, 2023

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

AUGUST 23, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 5, 2012 (P.L.990, No.110), entitled "An

act providing for standards for towing and for violations,"

further providing for standards for tow truck operators and

towing storage facilities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3(g) of the act of July 5, 2012 (P.L.990,

No.110), known as the Towing and Towing Storage Facility

Standards Act, is amended and the section is amended by adding a

subsection to read:

Section 3. Standards for tow truck operators and towing storage

facilities.

* * *

(g) Storage fee prohibited.--Unless law enforcement has

requested that a vehicle be held, a tow truck operator or towing

storage facility shall not charge a storage fee for any period

during which it has refused reasonable access during posted

normal business hours as required in subsection (e) or has

refused to allow authorized inspection of the vehicle under

