Senate Bill 892 Printer's Number 1054
PENNSYLVANIA, August 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1054
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
892
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, STEFANO AND DUSH, AUGUST 23, 2023
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
AUGUST 23, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 5, 2012 (P.L.990, No.110), entitled "An
act providing for standards for towing and for violations,"
further providing for standards for tow truck operators and
towing storage facilities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3(g) of the act of July 5, 2012 (P.L.990,
No.110), known as the Towing and Towing Storage Facility
Standards Act, is amended and the section is amended by adding a
subsection to read:
Section 3. Standards for tow truck operators and towing storage
facilities.
* * *
(g) Storage fee prohibited.--Unless law enforcement has
requested that a vehicle be held, a tow truck operator or towing
storage facility shall not charge a storage fee for any period
during which it has refused reasonable access during posted
normal business hours as required in subsection (e) or has
refused to allow authorized inspection of the vehicle under
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19