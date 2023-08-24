Global Geotechnical Services Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.1% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Geotechnical Services Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Geotechnical Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the geotechnical services market size is predicted to reach $2.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

The growth in the geotechnical services market is due to the rising investments in wind energy. North America region is expected to hold the largest geotechnical services market share. Major players in the geotechnical services market include AECOM, AMEC Engineering, Arup Group, Bechtel Group, CH2M HILL, Fugro, Gardline Limited, Geoquip Marine Group.

Geotechnical Services Market Segments

• By Product Type: Underground City Space Engineering, Slope And Excavation Engineering, Ground And Foundation Engineering

• By Networking Technology: Wired, Wireless

• By Application: Municipal Engineering, Hydraulic Engineering, Bridge And Tunnel Engineering, Mining Engineering, Marine Engineering, National Defense Engineering, Building Construction, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global geotechnical services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Geotechnical services are a branch of civil engineering services and are employed in designing infrastructure such as bridges, tunnels, and other onshore and offshore structures as construction support by investigating the soil, rock, fault distribution, and bedrock properties.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Geotechnical Services Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

