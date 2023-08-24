Digital Map Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Digital Map Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital Map Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital map market size is predicted to reach $29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

The growth in the digital map market is due to an increase in the number of location-based services for marketing and advertising. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital map market share. Major players in the digital map market include Google LLC, Apple Inc., TomTom International BV, Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), INRIX Inc., HERE Global BV.

Digital Map Market Segments

• By Type: Services, Solutions.

• By Functionality: Scientific, GPS Navigation, Computerized.

• By Service: Consulting, Development, and management.

• By Industry: Automotive, Engineering and Construction, Logistics and Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Telecommunication.

• By Application: Real-Time Location Data Management, Geocoding and Geo-positioning, Routing and Navigation, Asset Tracking, Reverse Geocoding

• By Geography: The global digital map market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A digital map refers to a map stored in an electronic format that accurately depicts certain locations. Digital maps need lots of data, and various systems, such as remote sensing, geographic information systems (GIS), and satellite imagery. These maps also help identify the routes of an area, landmarks, and locations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital Map Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

