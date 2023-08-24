Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,770 in the last 365 days.

Beware of “luck box” scam

MACAU, August 24 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) noticed that in neighboring regions, fraudsters impersonated online customer service representatives and used courier services to send out "luck boxes" randomly. After unboxing, the victim would find a card with the message "scan QR code to obtain red packets" and a QR code. Upon scanning the code, the victim would be transferred to a phishing website or a “brushing” scam group and be defrauded.

PJ has not received any report of such crime but advises the public to:

  1. Be vigilant when receiving unknown delivery.
  2. Neither scan unidentified QR codes nor supply personal information, credit card, and bank account details.

If you suspect you have encountered a scam, please call the Judiciary Police's Anti-scam hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993 for assistance.

You just read:

Beware of “luck box” scam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more