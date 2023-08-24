Beware of “luck box” scam

MACAU, August 24 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) noticed that in neighboring regions, fraudsters impersonated online customer service representatives and used courier services to send out "luck boxes" randomly. After unboxing, the victim would find a card with the message "scan QR code to obtain red packets" and a QR code. Upon scanning the code, the victim would be transferred to a phishing website or a “brushing” scam group and be defrauded.

PJ has not received any report of such crime but advises the public to:

Be vigilant when receiving unknown delivery. Neither scan unidentified QR codes nor supply personal information, credit card, and bank account details.

If you suspect you have encountered a scam, please call the Judiciary Police's Anti-scam hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993 for assistance.