Digital Experience Platform Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Digital Experience Platform Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital Experience Platform Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital experience platform market size is predicted to reach $18.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

The growth in the digital experience platform market is due to the growing deployment of cloud-based services. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital experience platform market share. Major players in the digital experience platform market include Adobe Systems, Oracle, SAP, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, Open Text, SDL, Sitecore, Acquia, Liferay.

Digital Experience Platform Market Segments

• By Component: Platform, Services

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

• By Application: Business-to-Consumer, Business-to-Business, Other Applications

• By Vertical: Retail, BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Public Sector, Other Verticals

• By Organisation size: Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise

• By Geography: The global digital experience platform market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital experience platform refers to an integrated software framework that manages digital experience across various platforms. The purpose of digital experience platform commonly known as DXP is to provide a centralized way to build, manage and optimize the content creation and digital journey. Digital experience platforms include content management, asset management, commerce, customer relationship management, and analytics.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Digital Experience Platform Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

