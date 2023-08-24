Global Digital Banking Platform Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Digital Banking Platform Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital Banking Platform Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital banking platform market size is predicted to reach $11.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.2%.

The growth in the digital banking platform market is due to the shift in trend from traditional banking to online banking. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital banking platform market share. Major players in the digital banking platform market include Appway AG, Crealogix Holding AG, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Fiserv Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sopra Steria, Temenos.

Digital Banking Platform Market Segments

• By Type: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking

• By Component: Platforms, Services

• By Banking Mode: Online Banking, Mobile Banking

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

• By Geography: The global digital banking platform market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A digital banking platform refers to financial services that enable a bank to begin the transformational process of becoming a truly digital bank that is ecosystem-centric. The digital banking platform is used by the banks to adapt and optimize enhanced technologically advanced services delivered via mobile phones, laptops, smart TVs, desktop computers, and other devices.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital Banking Platform Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

