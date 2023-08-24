Global Digital Agriculture Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Digital Agriculture Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital Agriculture Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital agriculture market size is predicted to reach $21.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

The growth in the digital agriculture market is due to the rise in the population. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital agriculture market share. Major players in the digital agriculture market include Farmers Edge, IBM Corporation, Bayer AG, Deere & Company, HummingBird Technologies, AGCO Corporation, Gamaya SA.

Digital Agriculture Market Segments

• By Type: Crop Monitoring, Artificial Intelligence, Precision Farming

• By Company Type: Tier 1-55%, Tier 2-20%, Tier 3-25%

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

• By Applications: Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking, Drone Analytics, Financial Management, Farm Inventory Management, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global digital agriculture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7370&type=smp

Digital agriculture refers to the application of innovative and advanced technologies that are integrated into a single system to help farmers and other stakeholders in the agriculture value chain boost food production. Digital agriculture is used to enhance agriculture productivity and decrease production costs; prevent soil deterioration; reduce the use of chemicals in crop cultivation; and encourage efficient and effective water management.

Read More On The Digital Agriculture Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-agriculture-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital Agriculture Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Agriculture Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid-19-rapid-test-kits-global-market-report

Digital Publishing Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-publishing-global-market-report

Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agriculture-construction-and-mining-machinery-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model