Global Digestive Health Supplements Market Is Projected To Grow At A 10.1% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Digestive Health Supplements Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digestive Health Supplements Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digestive health supplements market size is predicted to reach $22.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

The growth in the digestive health supplements market is due to the rising prevalence of digestive diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest digestive health supplements market share. Major players in the digestive health supplements market include Amway Corp, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., NOW Foods, Alimentary Health Limited, Nestle, Nutricia, Lonza, Nature’s Bounty, Garden of Life.

Digestive Health Supplements Market Segments

• By Product: Prebiotics, Probiotics, Enzymes, Fulvic Acid, Other Product

• By Form: Capsules, Tablets, Powders, Liquids, Other Form

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Specialty Store, Pharmacies, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global digestive health supplements market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digestive health supplements refer to a nutritional supplement that aids in the breakdown of food and liquids into their chemical constituents—carbohydrates, lipids, proteins, and the like—so that the body may absorb them as nutrients and utilise them for energy, cell growth, and repair, and other functions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Digestive Health Supplements Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

