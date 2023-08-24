Global DevOps Market Is Projected To Grow At A 22.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “DevOps Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the devOps market size is predicted to reach $24.71 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.9%.
The growth in the devOps market is due to the increasing need for bridging the gap between IT and operations teams. North America region is expected to hold the largest devOps market share. Major players in the devOps market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Broadcom, Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microfocus.
DevOps Market Segments
• By Component: Solution, Service
• By Deployment Model: On-Premise, Cloud
• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprises
• By Industry Vertical: Information Technology & Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail, Government And Public Sector, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals
• By Geography: The global devOps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The DevOps refers to the tools used for the integration of software developers (dev) and operations (ops). These tools operate on a software engineering technique that combines the activities of software development and software operations teams by encouraging cooperation and shared accountability. It also enables software developers (devs) and operations (Ops) teams to strive for faster delivery through automation, collaboration, rapid feedback, and iterative improvement.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. DevOps Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
